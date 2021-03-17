Web Scraper Software Market Foraying into Emerging Economies to 2026

“

Market Overview

According to Statistics, the Global Web Scraper Software Market is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 13.1% to reach a market value of USD 948.60 Million during the forecast period. The process of screen scrapping, online data extraction, or web harvesting is referred to as web scrapping. This software is used to extract a large amount of information from websites and saved it to the local database in spreadsheets. Web Scraping has proven its importance for Market research, Finding leads, comparing products, content analysis, price comparison, data collection for business intelligence, and many more segments.

The Global Web Scraper Software Market is expected to witness a substantial market expansion during the study owing to the revenue of USD 420.84 Million in 2019. The web scraping software market is expected to grow because of its easy operations, affordable prices, advanced functionalities offered, high performance and crawling speed offered, flexibility as per requirement changes, supported Data formats, and continuous customer support. North America exhibits the leading web scraper software market with a 39.71% market share in 2019. The region is expected to record a CAGR of 13.2% because of the largest markets in the US, Canada, and Mexico. However, Europe contributes the second largest market followed by Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Key Players

The major players of the global web scraper software market are Phantom Buster (France), PilotFish, Inc. (US), Mozenda, Inc. (US), Diggernaut, LLC. (US), Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd. (China), SysNucleus (India), ParseHub (Canada), Octopus Data Inc. (US), UiPath (US), Newprosoft (US), Import.io (US), Diffbot Technologies Corp. (US), Apify (Czech Republic), Sequentum (US), Dexi ApS (UK), and Datopian (UK).

Market Segmentation

Global Web Scraper Software Market has been categorized based on Type, Vertical, and Region.

Based on type segment, the web scraper software market has been classified into general-purpose web crawlers, focused web crawlers, incremental web crawlers, and deep web crawler.

In terms of vertical segment, the web scraper software market has been divided into retail & e-commerce, advertising & media, real estate, finance, automotive, and others (research, law, and tourism).

Regional Analysis

The region-specific analysis of the global web scraper software market has been studied across five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia-Pacific market for web scraper software registered USD 97.69 million in 2019 and is evaluated to reach 239.33 USD million by 2026 and register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the review period. The regional market is spread across China, India, Japan, South East Asia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. With the rising demand from the e-commerce sector, the requirement for outsourcing web scraping services is expected to create many lucrative opportunities for the players across the region.

However, the Middle East & Africa, and South America are evaluated to witness the fastest growth during the projected timeframe. The Market growth attribute to the technological advancements in the region, the increase in Internet penetration, and the rising number of enterprises in the region.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Web Scraper Software Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Web Scraper Software Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Web Scraper Software will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Customization of this Report:

We appreciate your taking a look at the report. If you have any other requirements that are not mentioned above, please contact our team to get some of the whole explorations. It would be perfect if you reach us for your needs and we will provide you with the best we can.

