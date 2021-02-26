Web-Scale IT Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026

As per analysts at Zion Market Research, the global web-scale IT market is expected to reach more than USD 643.5 million by 2025 and augment at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecasted period 2019–2025. IT organizations are progressively more adopting a portfolio of cloud services as well as IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service), PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service). The implementation of cloud computing has served organizations significantly in reducing the infrastructure expenditure and further permitting them to focus on their core potential. Nevertheless, there are a few apprehensions faced by cloud users like the agility of the data. Web-scale IT term is referred to a global infrastructure of computing structural design that delivers all the proficiencies of large cloud service providers in an enterprise IT.

Some of the key players in the global market are VMware Inc.; Nutanix Inc.; Google, Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Scale computing Inc.; Rackspace Inc.; Nexenta Systems, Inc.; SimpliVity Corporation; Pivot3 Inc.; IBM Corporation; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Facebook, Inc.; Netflix, Inc.; CloudBees, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; and CloudSigma Holding AG.

Increased Agility & Scalability Of Stored Data To Drive The Global Web-Scale IT Market Growth

The augmented agility and scalability of stored data on servers, global accessibility of enterprise data, lesser hardware investments, and uninterrupted technical support are some of the major aspects driving the global web-scale IT market. Additionally, the provision of changes in web-scale IT with regard to data collection and method of collection is helping the market growth. Web-scale IT allows an organization to modify architecture and route according to its needs. Though, there is a risk in transferring sensitive data from conventional to new cloud approaches, which is a major factor keeping the enterprises from transitioning to cloud.

The global web-scale IT market is bifurcated on the basis of solution, services, providers, end-user, and regional analysis. Based on the solution, the market is divided into automation, healing software, analytics, SDDC, and others. Based on the services, the market is divided into maintenance & repair, consulting & IT, integration, and others. Based on providers, the market is divided into social networks, marketplace builder, content providers, internet service providers, and others. Based on the end-user, the market is divided into energy & utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation, retail, BFSI, logistics, and others.

North America & Asia Pacific Region Projected To Dominate Global Web-Scale IT Market Growth

Based on geographical analysis, the global web-scale IT market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the early implementation of cloud-based services and major investments on research & developments of these technologies from strong economies across the region such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow significantly owing to the surging adoption of cloud-based services in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

The global web-scale IT market is segmented as follows:

By solution:

Automation

Healing Software

SDDC

Analytics

Others

By services:

Consulting & IT

Integration

Maintenance & Repair

Others

By providers:

Social Networks

Marketplace Builder

Content Providers

Internet Service Providers

Others

By end-user:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Logistics

Retail

Transportation

BFSI

Others

By region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



