Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solutions Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking. | Avaya Inc., Twilio, Inc., Google Inc., Plivo Inc.

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solutions Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solutions Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Market Overview

Web real-time communication is a free and open-source project that offers browser-based applications, voice communications, video calls, file sharing, and eliminating need for software plug-ins for the browser. WebRTC utilizes simple JavaScript application program interfaces (APIs), in order to provide real-time communication to mobile applications and browsers. Furthermore, it makes it easy to incorporate into commercial products and pose it as an attractive option for solution providers. WebRTC finds major applications in conferencing to collaborate with suppliers and partners, in medicine to communicate with patients, for marketing to contact and maintain relationships with customers from remote places, and for job interviews to schedule, implement, and take follow up of interview procedure.

Market Dynamics

Increasing focus on augmenting customer experience in various industry verticals such as retail, public sector, banking, financial services, and insurance, (BFSI), and healthcare has potential for WebRTC applications. WebRTC offers short, efficient, and convenient customer interaction in real-time that improves customer experience at all customer interaction points. Along with this, internal communication within different verticals of an organization are upgrading their communication systems with advanced, real-time communication. They are shifting from telephone system to private branch exchange (PBX) to real-time communication. WebRTC supports audio and video calling services and real-time text messaging.

Market Trends

Advent of advanced WebRTC services and platforms is a major trend in the market

Key companies in the market are involved in launching enhanced WebRTC platforms and services to expand their service portfolio and gain competitive advantage in the marker. For instance, in 2016, BrainCert introduced the first WebRTC-based HTML5 Virtual Classroom in 50 languages. Moreover, key market players are focused on introducing industry vertical-specific WebRTC solutions, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in 2014, Telespeake introduced cloud-based WebRTC services, which is focused on education sector and contact centers.

Emergence of virtual learning is another major trend in the market

Technological advancements have transformed the education sector with inclusion of e-learning and virtual classrooms. Presently, various educational institutions are adopting WebRTC platforms to provide real-time audio & video communication and messaging capabilities to existing learning system. Moreover, key players in the market focused on providing virtual-specific WebRTC to industries, in order to gain competitive edge in the near future.

Regulations

Latin America Regulations

In Argentina, a specific regulation states that VoIP is free to compete in the market and there are no efforts take to impose regulatory policies on it. Moreover, any operator who wants to offer VoIP needs a unique license for Telecommunications Services, which is inclusive of all telecommunications services, independently of the technology and network infrastructure used. Licensing Restrictions for VoIP in Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Peru, and Dominican Republic.

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solutions Market Keyplayers: Avaya Inc., Twilio, Inc., Google Inc., Plivo Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., TokBox Inc., and Ericsson.

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solutions Market Taxonomy

Global web real-time communication (WebRTC) solutions Market, By Type:

Service

Consulting Service



Implementation Service



Integration Service



Maintenance Service

Solution

Global web real-time communication (WebRTC) solutions Market, By Vertical:

BFSI Sector

Public Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Transportation Sector

Healthcare Sector

Media & Entertainment Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy & Utility

Global web real-time communication (WebRTC) solutions Market, By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global web real-time communication (WebRTC) solutions Market, By Application:

Social Networking

Gaming

Voice Calling

Video Conferencing

Other Applications

