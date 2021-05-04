Web Performance Market Size 2027 – By Application, Type & Manufacturers Across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA

The research and analysis conducted in Web Performance Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Web Performance industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Web Performance Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global web performance market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for web performance solutions from different industries and rising popularity of web performance solutions are the factor for the market growth.

Web performance relates to the speed of uploading and viewing web pages on the web browser of the client. There main function is to check and tracks websites to insure fast display of the most important content and load pages at a consistent speed. They also have the ability to decrease the data travelling across the web so that power consumption and environmental impact can be decreased. Web performances are widely used in industries such as government, BFSI, automotive, logistics, transportation among others.

Market Drivers:

Growth in e- commerce industry will drive the market growth

Increasing data and security concern among population will also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing proliferation of images, videos and other media on web is another factor uplifting the market growth

Rising demand from IT and Telecommunication industry will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the budget in SME will hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness about web performance solution acts as a market restraint

High investment cost will also act as a restricting factor in the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Web Performance Market

By Component

Solutions Web Performance Monitoring Web Performance Optimization Web Performance Testing

Services Consulting Services Implementation Services Managed Services



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On- Premises

Cloud

By Vertical

Telecom and IT

Government

BFSI

Automotive

Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, eggplant announced the acquisition of NCC Group’s Web Performance Division. The purchase provides a SaaS-based, user-centric value technology system to the company and a portfolio of blue chip customers including Argos, House of Fraser, John Lewis, Barclays, Sainsbury’s Bank, BMW, Auto Trade, and easyJet. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better solutions to their customer worldwide

In October 2015, Rigor, Inc. announced the acquisition Zoompf. The company will be combining the Zoompf’s technology into its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform which will help them to create web performance monitoring and optimization platform that provides diagnostic and legalistic analytics for the overall development cycle (DevOps) including production, quality management, and technical operations. This acquisition will help the company to broaden their SaaS platform’s capabilities to include prescriptive intelligence, allow users to analyze vast amounts of data and use information to ensure maximum user experience at all times

Competitive Analysis

Global web performance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of web performance market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global web performance market are Akamai Technologies; Dynatrace; Micro Focus; IBM Corporation; F5 Networks, Inc.; Broadcom; Neustar, Inc.; New Relic, Inc.; Cloudflare, Inc.; Cavisson Systems Inc.; Netmagic Solutions; CDNetworks Inc.,; ZenQ.; ThousandEyes, Inc.; GlobalDots.; ARTURAI; Pingdom AB; Protean Performance Solutions; Radware; among others.

Major Highlights of Web Performance market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Web Performance market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Web Performance market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Web Performance market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

