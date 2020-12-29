Web Performance Market 2020: Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2027

This Web Performance market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. Systemic gathering of company profiles that are driving the market is also performed in this report. This report has forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in % value for specific period that will help industry to take decision based on futuristic chart. Web Performance market research report works as a best solution to know the trends and opportunities in the industry. This report not only offers actionable market insights but also lend a hand to create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies.

Global web performance market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for web performance solutions from different industries and rising popularity of web performance solutions are the factor for the market growth.

Global web performance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of web performance market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Akamai Technologies; Dynatrace; Micro Focus; IBM Corporation; F5 Networks, Inc.; Broadcom; Neustar, Inc.; New Relic, Inc.; Cloudflare, Inc.; Cavisson Systems Inc.; Netmagic Solutions; CDNetworks Inc.,; ZenQ.; ThousandEyes, Inc.; GlobalDots.; ARTURAI; Pingdom AB; Protean Performance Solutions; Radware; among others.

By Component

Solutions Web Performance Monitoring Web Performance Optimization Web Performance Testing

Services Consulting Services Implementation Services Managed Services



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On- Premises

Cloud

By Vertical

Telecom and IT

Government

BFSI

Automotive

Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



In March 2018, eggplant announced the acquisition of NCC Group’s Web Performance Division. The purchase provides a SaaS-based, user-centric value technology system to the company and a portfolio of blue chip customers including Argos, House of Fraser, John Lewis, Barclays, Sainsbury’s Bank, BMW, Auto Trade, and easyJet. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better solutions to their customer worldwide

In October 2015, Rigor, Inc. announced the acquisition Zoompf. The company will be combining the Zoompf’s technology into its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform which will help them to create web performance monitoring and optimization platform that provides diagnostic and legalistic analytics for the overall development cycle (DevOps) including production, quality management, and technical operations. This acquisition will help the company to broaden their SaaS platform’s capabilities to include prescriptive intelligence, allow users to analyze vast amounts of data and use information to ensure maximum user experience at all times

