Web Hosting SErvices Market Current and Future Demand 2027 | Amazon Web Services, Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; DreamHost And More

Web Hosting SErvices Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing prevalence of AI, IoT, cloud computing improving modernization and better physical hardware available with the hosts ensuring better performance is also expected to drive the growth of the market

High costs of private servers and dedicated hosting services are factors restricting the growth of the market

In January 2019, dogado GmbH announced that they had acquired checkdomain, helping them expand their customer base to more than 190,000 customers by providing cloud services, domains and web hosting. This acquisition will help in the establishment of dogado GmbH into one of the leader web service provider in Germany. The goal of dogado GmbH’s holding company, i.e. Triton is to build leading established companies that are diverse in their product offerings

Web Hosting SErvices Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global web hosting services market are Amazon Web Services, Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; DreamHost, LLC; EarthLink LLC; Google; Equinix, Inc.; GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC; Endurance International Group; Web.com Group, Inc; Just Host; SiteGround Hosting Ltd.; Exabytes Group of Company; hostinger.in; Vodien Internet Solutions Pte Ltd.; IP ServerOne Solutions Sdn Bhd; Shinjiru International Inc.; FastComet Inc.; Hosting.co.uk; Combell nv; Leaseweb; 1&1 IONOS Inc.; Alibaba Cloud; bluehost inc.; Cogeco Peer 1; HostGator.in; Hetzner Online GmbH; Liquid Web, LLC; Host Europe GmbH; MEDIA TEMPLE; OVH; RACKSPACE US, INC. and STRATO AG among others.

Web Hosting SErvices Market Analysis:

Global web hosting services market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the adoption of internet amid significant penetration of associated services and applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Global web hosting services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of web hosting services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Web Hosting SErvices Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Web Hosting SErvices Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Web Hosting SErvices Market Industry Insights

Segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Web Hosting SErvices Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Web Hosting SErvices Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

