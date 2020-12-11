Web Content Management Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis 2025

The global web content management market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2025, growing at CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The increasing adoption of digital marketing by different industry verticals, increasing focus on customer engagement solutions, technological advancements, increasing adoption of web-based business solutions, and implementation of multi-channel customer engagement solutions are the key factors leading to the growth in the web content management market, globally.

The increasing adoption of digital marketing by different industry verticals, increasing focus on customer engagement solutions, technological advancements, increasing adoption of web-based business solutions, and implementation of multi-channel customer engagement solutions are fueling the growth of the market. Content management is key for the enterprises to retain and engage their target customers. In the space of stiff online competition, companies are focusing on the management of content to provide customers value for their content.

With the increasing competition in the online industry, customers have high bargaining power, therefore companies are focusing on the value creation for the customer engagement, loyalty, and retention, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the web content management market across the globe. Different companies across the globe are adopting digital marketing strategy for customer engagement and marketing their products and services. Digital marketing has become a mandatory strategic option to thrive in online business challenges. This leads to the adoption of content management solutions and services by these companies across the globe.

Based on type, the web content management market is categorized into solutions and services. The solutions segment is categorized into web experience management, digital marketing content management, content analytics, digital asset management integration, web creation and edit tools, mobile and social media content management. The digital marketing content management holds the largest share in the market, due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and increasing number of social media users, the market for mobile and social media content management is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Market players in the web content management industry are focusing on digital marketing solutions, strengthening B2C relationship, and use of artificial intelligence and automation for catering to the demand of consumers. Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, E-Spirit AG, Aquia, Inc., Sitecore Corporation A/S, SDL PLC, IBM Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Incorporation, Crownpeak Technology, and Episerver, Inc. are some of the key players offering solutions in Web Content Management industry.

Global Web Content Management Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Solution Web Experience Management Digital Marketing Content Management Content Analytics Digital Asset Management Integration Web Creation and Edit Tools Mobile and Social Media Content Management



Service Implementation, Training & Support Consulting



Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

On-Premise

Cloud

Industry Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Government

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Education

Telecom & IT

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare

Others

