Web Application Firewall Market 2021, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

The global web application firewall market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the forecast period (2021-2026), according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

A web application firewall stands for software- or hardware-based solution that helps in monitoring and filtering the network traffic on web applications. It protects against malware infections, zero-day exploits, impersonation, and several other threats by blocking the network packets. Some of the common types of web application firewalls include network-, host- and cloud-based WAF. These WAFs find numerous applications across diverse sectors, including government and defense, BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, etc.

Market Trends

The growing incidences of cyberattacks and security breaches over the internet are primarily augmenting the demand for web application firewalls. Furthermore, the rising adoption of WAFs in the healthcare sector to prevent unauthorized access to critical healthcare networks is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, several organizations are dependent upon cloud-based WAFs for access control, bot detection and enforcement, threat intelligence, application program interface (API), malware detection, etc. In addition to this, numerous technological advancements in the IT sector, along with the emergence of advanced WAFs suitable for a multi-cloud environment, will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Global Web Application Firewall Market Share 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being Akamai Technologies Inc., Applicure Technology Ltd., Barracuda Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Ergon Informatik AG, F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Imperva Inc., Nsfocus Information Technology Co. Ltd., Penta Security Systems Inc. (Finleap), Qualys Inc. and Radware Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, Organization Size, Service, End User and Region.

Breakup by Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Service:

Professional services

Managed services

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Government and Defense

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

