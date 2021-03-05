Web Analytics Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Facebook Inc., Webtrends Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated

Web Analytics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Web Analytics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Web Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355678/web-analytics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=11

Top Leading Companies of Global Web Analytics Market are Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Facebook Inc., Webtrends Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated., Yahoo! Inc. (Verizon), Microsoft Inc., comScore Inc., Splunk Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software (Salesforce.com Inc.), SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, Applied Technologies Internet SA and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2020 – IBM completed its agreement with Spanugo, a US-based provider of cloud cybersecurity posture management solutions. This acquisition will integrate Spanugo software into its public cloud, and it supports IBM to provide highly reliable and secure services to its customers.

– September 2019 – App Annie, a mobile market data and analytics company, announced that it had acquired mobile analytics company Libring. With the acquisition, the company will offer market data and advertising analytics side by side, making it much easier for mobile publishers and brands to create seamless mobile experiences. The company also revealed its plans for a significant redesign of the brand to mark the first step in its expanded strategic vision and reflect its commitment to be the mobile performance standard.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Sector to Dominate the Web Analytics Market

– The retail market has gone through a drastic change from physical stores to online sales platforms. With the advancement of the internet and the freedom to access it from anywhere, brick-and-mortar stores have turned into digital retailers, and a new breed of e-retailers have emerged. This new e-retailing option provides users access to a kind of virtual mall, at their fingertips. This rapid digitization urges retailing sectors to reach out to mass audiences and customers and provide access to products and brands worldwide.

– According to the US Census, the e-commerce boom that is revolutionizing the retail sector is expected to boost retail sales significantly. According to the US Census Department, US retail sales rose by 0.2% in November 2019, and online sales increased by 11.5%. The growth in e-commerce retail sales is further expected to increase the need for automated marketing procedures. A similar trend has been observed in the developing nations in the Asia- Pacific region, with growing e-commerce space.

Regional Outlook of Web Analytics Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355678/web-analytics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=11

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Web Analytics Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.