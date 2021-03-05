Weather Modification Market is Expected to Touch USD 290.5 Million by 2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global weather modification market is estimated to have reached USD 152.3 million in 2020 and is further projected to post USD 290.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The weather modification market is projected to grow vibrantly in the upcoming years owing to the increasing application in various end-user industries ranging from agriculture, aviation, defence to water management bodies, entertainment, and more. Additionally, escalating utilization in the aerospace and aviation industry is driving the market. An increasing number of weather modification providers investing in building in-house research facilities to gather effective seeding methods to expand end-users base is expected to strongly influence the market across the globe.

Growth Drivers

Decline in rainfall rate across the globe

A decline in rainfall rate across the globe due to global warming and pollution is increasing the risk of drought conditions globally. This factor is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global cloud seeding equipment market. The rising use of cloud seeding systems in dispersing fog and mitigate hail damage across the globe has led to strong demand for cloud seeding operations. Further, this demand is expected to robust the demand for the cloud seeding equipment market shortly. Moreover, the declining figure of crops due to scarcity of water is expected to create many opportunities for the cloud seeding equipment market to grow and diversify all across the globe.

Rising pollution and an increase in global warming

Rising pollution and an increase in global warming are major reasons which are responsible for the decrease in precipitation rate across all regions. Increasing adoption of cloud seeding technology due to its advantages such as weather regulation and to curb pollution is also anticipated to drive the growth of the global cloud seeding equipment market. Government initiatives such as increasing the adoption of cloud seeding technologies to enhance the water level in different countries such as India is anticipated to propel the demand for cloud seeding equipment in upcoming years. Moreover, governments in countries such as India, UAE, and China are spending significantly on cloud seeding activities.

Recent Development

On 4th December 2020: China to expand weather modification program to cover an area larger than India. China will develop the weather modification system by 2025, thanks to breakthroughs in research as well as improvements in comprehensive prevention against safety risks. In the next five years, the total area covered by artificial rain or snowfall will reach 5.5 million sq km, while over 580,000 sq km will be covered by hail suppression technologies.

In 4th May 2020: The Snowy Hydro 2.0 project is a step closer to going ahead after being approved by the New South Wales government, less than a month after it topped a list of 24 infrastructure projects the government wanted fast-tracked as part of its Covid-19 economic response.

Competitive landscape

Key players for the global weather modification market include Weather Modification, Inc., Cloud Seeding Technologies, RHS Consulting, Ltd., North American Weather Consultants, Inc., Seeding Operations & Atmospheric Research (SOAR), Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants LLP, Ice Crystal Engineering, MettechSpA, AF Jets SdnBhd, Snowy Hydro Limited & Other prominent players. The global weather modification market is a moderately fragmented market, with no market player holds a major market share. However, the market players themselves are limited in number. The market players in this segment have an immense need to collaborate with government officials. Optimizing the process to cut costs will eventually lead to a greater demand for the global weather modification market.

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, France,United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, South-Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By mode of seeding& application Key Players Key players for global weather modificationmarket include:Weather Modification, Inc., Cloud Seeding Technologies, RHS Consulting, Ltd., North American Weather Consultants, Inc., Seeding Operations & Atmospheric Research (SOAR), Kyathi Climate Modification Consultannts LLP, Ice Crystal Engineering, MettechSpA, AF Jets SdnBhd, Snowy Hydro Limited & Others prominent players.

