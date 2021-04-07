Weather Forecasting Services Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018-2026

According to TMR, the Global Weather Forecasting Services market is accounted for $1.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.68 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Growing security concern with end-use industry, enlarge in air travel, expansion of transport manufacturing, and improbability in rainfall are some of the key factors which are driving the market growth. However, the insecurity in the forecasting method and difficulty of climate forecasting model which is restraining the market growth.

Weather forecasting is the mixture of technology and science to estimate environmental and atmospheric state in an exact region. It is the procedure of meeting statically information of the environment in an exact region and additional process this data throughout different methodical technique in order to predict the atmospheric change. Weather forecasting is a type of consult provision which provides instantaneous forecast and facilitates well-organized routine preparation and sophisticated decision making in a variety of manufacturing operation.

Based on End User, the renewable energy segment is likely to guide the weather forecasting services market throughout the forecast period. Government is deploying renewable energy efficiently to increment energy desires of countries, thus dropping the production of greenhouse gas and producing fresh energy. Growth in energy consumption and energy needs for household use and every nation across the globe are facing numerous challenges in meeting the enhanced energy demand.

By Geography, Asia Pacific holds the major market share in the worldwide weather forecasting services market owing to enlargement in the shipping trade. Other factors such as addiction to rain in the Asia Pacific might generate a high demand for weather forecasting services.

Some of the key players profiled in the Weather Forecasting Services Market include The Weather Company, Stormgeo, Skyview Systems Ltd, Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd., Precision Weather Service, Meteo-Logic, The Met Office, Global Weather Corporation, Fugro N.V., Enav S.P.A, BMT Group Ltd, and Accuweather, Inc.

Forecasting Types Covered:

• Long-Range Forecasting

• Medium-Range Forecasting

• Short-Range Forecasting

Purposes Covered:

• Safety

• Operational Efficiency

• Other Purposes

End Users Covered:

• Transportation & Logistics

• Retail

• Renewable Energy

• Public Service

• Oil & Gas

• Media

• Marine

• Manufacturing

• Individuals

• Energy & Utilities

• Construction

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Aviation

• Agriculture & Fisheries

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

