Wearable Technology Market 2021 Latest Advancement and Precise Outlook – 2025: Samsung Group, Oculus VR LLC (Facebook), Alphabet Inc., Sony Corporation

The Wearable Technology Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Wearable Technology market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Wearable Technology market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Wearable Technology Market was valued at USD 27.91 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 74.03 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.65% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Wearable Technology Market: Samsung Group, Oculus VR LLC (Facebook), Alphabet Inc., Sony Corporation, HTC Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, DAQRI Company, AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., and others.

Market Overview:

– The smartwatch category is also experiencing a rise, owing to the additional features, like the brand that suits the everyday lifestyle. Strong brands, such as Apple and Fossil, are keeping the pricing consistent with the price bands of traditional watches, to maintain their revenues. With Google’s WearOS, many other premium watchmakers, such as TAG and Armani, have entered the segment. For instance, according to Cisco Systems, the global number of connected wearable devices is expected to reach 1,105 million by 2022, from 593 million in 2018.

– Smartwatches are seeing a surge in new users, including the older population, because wearable makers, such as Apple and Fitbit, are adding health-monitoring features that appeal to older people and keep them updated about their health status in real-time. For instance, Apple features a fall detection app and an EKG monitor to the Apple Watch Series 4, while Fitbit added a feature to detect sleep apnea. The next-generation of Apple watches is expected to feature glucose monitoring for people with diabetes. The company also collaborated with L’Oreal to design the first skin sensor that detects UVA and UVB exposure.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– May 2020 – In 2019, Google had spent USD 40 million purchasing an intellectual property from Fossil, and in November 2019, Google parent Alphabet announced that it was buying Fitbit for USD 2.1 billion. The patent application calls for the use of an optical sensor that would be embedded in the body of a smartwatch. The sensor would be able to read gestures made by the watch wearer’s fingers, wrists, and arms, and the company is expected to unveil a Pixel Watch in 2020.

– April 2020 – Xiaomi’s Huami subsidiary confirmed in a post on Chinese social network Weibo that the Mi Band 5 will see a 2020 release. The company also recently established the Amazfit line would see a new addition called the Amazfit Ares. Huami also confirmed the Amazfit Ares would tout 70 different sports modes and feature a rugged-looking “urban outdoor” appearance.

Key Market Trends

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– North America is known as the hub for all significant technological improvements in the world. With the advent of smart gadgets, the demand is growing for more powerful and sophisticated wearable technologies. The growth in disposable income and the rapid adoption and popularity of enhanced devices are some of the primary drivers of this geographical region. Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of wearable vendors, such as Apple, Fitbit, and Garmin, among others, adding to the growth of the market.

– The growing investments by numerous sports associations to eliminate the possibility of any preventable injuries of highly paid professional athletes is anticipated to fuel the growth of the wearables in the region. For instance, the US-based basketball team Golden State Warriors is working with smart clothing company Athos to use these products for injury prevention and optimizing the player performance. This investment represents only the fraction of involvement of the United States athletics sector in the smart clothing industry landscape.

– Apart from the United States, the demand for wearables is also increasing in Canada. The country is expected to provide sufficient expenditure and funding for its military programs (including clothing). In November 2019, Bell applied for patents in the United States and Canada that lay out a comprehensive vision for how its wearable technology could be used both by individuals looking to monitor ill loved ones, and by institutions wanting to track large populations.

– The three smartwatch producers Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit, have shot to the top of the watch best-seller list by capitalizing the mid-range of the United States watch market. The United States sales of smartwatches are booming. They rose 24% in value in the U.S. for the first half of 2019 versus the same period in 2018. That jump comes on top of a 51% increase in dollar sales of smartwatches for the full year in 2018 and a 61% increase in unit sales.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Wearable Technology Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

