Wearable Medical Devices Market to Come Out Stronger in the Next 10 Years

Increasing preference for technologically advanced products, surging elderly population, growing awareness regarding fitness, and rising incidence of chronic diseases are the key factors to increase the revenue size of the wearable medical devices market from $10.6 billion in 2019 to $67.2 billion by 2030, advancing at an 18.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period).

One of the prime reasons behind the growth of the market is the increasing consciousness about fitness. Also, the growing prevalence of obesity is motivating people to engage in physical activities. To improve their health, people are adopting smartwatches and fitness trackers, to keep a track on their calorie intake and burnt calorie. Additionally, several organizations are initiating many campaigns and awareness programs to increase awareness regarding fitness and healthy lifestyle. Moreover, dieticians and nutritionists are also prescribing wearable medical devices to their clients, thereby, propelling the demand for these devices.

Globally, the North American wearable medical devices market generated the maximum revenue in 2019. This is ascribed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, improved healthcare system, presence of several industry players, product launches, and surge in elderly population. Whereas, during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market is projected to showcase the fastest growth, due to the rising geriatric population, increasing investments by private and public institutions, fast-paced technological innovations in Japan, India, and China, and surging expenditure in healthcare infrastructure.

