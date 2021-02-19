Wearable Medical Device Market SWOT Analysis, by Key Players Fitbit, Inc., Apple, Inc., Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Garmin International, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Polar electro OY

A wearable medical device is biosensor laden wearable such as band, watch, smart clothing, footwear or jewellery. The embedded biosensor monitors the physiological data as a part of any wearable item that is attached to the body. These devices analyse several parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, electrocardiogram (EEG). The wireless data transmission, real time feedback, alerting mechanism are some of the common features that are incorporated inside a wearable medical device. Several factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and healthcare spending along with escalation in the penetration of smart phones and internet is driving the market. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of people aged 65 and above is projected to grow from 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050 with the maximum increase in developing countries.

Global wearable medical device market stood at US$ 7,774.8 million in 2018. The sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.29% during the forecast period 2019-2025 to reach a market valuation of US$ 25,101.5 million by 2025. North America dominated the Global wearable medical device market in 2018, generating revenue of US$ 3,182.4 million. However, the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 20.31% during the analyzed period.

The market of wearable medical device market is anticipated to grow enormously owing to the factors such as rising old age population and old age-related diseases, increasing penetration of smartphones and growing number of smartphone-based healthcare apps compatible with wearable devices. Growing preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers and increasing focus on physical fitness would further derive the overall adoption of wearable medical device. However, high cost of wearable devices and lack of reimbursement and data security issues. Moreover, Incorporation of AI Wearable Medical Devices Market and Increasing demand for connected devices will act as the opportunity for further evolution of this industry.

Fitbit, Inc., Apple, Inc., Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Garmin International, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Polar electro OY, Gentag Inc., Omron corporation are some of the prominent players operating in the Global wearable medical device market industry.

Smart Watches are projected to hold the largest market share and will dominate the Global wearable medical device market by 2025. Based on type of wearable medical device market is bifurcated into Smartwatches, Wristband, Smart Clothing, Footwear, Eyewear, Skin Patches and Others. Market of Smart watches is expected to grow tremendously and is projected to dominate the market in 2025 due to the high popularity of these devices.

Amongst application, Home Healthcare holds the major share in Global wearable medical device market.Wearable device market holds a wide range of application in sports & fitness, remote patient monitoring and home healthcare. Rising incidence of lifestyle disease will escalate the market growth and Home Healthcare will hold the highest market share in this segment.

United States represents as one of the largest markets of wearable medical device market globally.For deep dive analysis of the overall adoption of wearable medical devices, through analysis was conducted for major region/country. Regional analysis of the technology is conducted for North America (United States, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea) and Rest of the world. United States is the largest adopter of technologically advanced products, hence dominate the market for wearable medical device globally.

Region/country Covered: North America (United States, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea) and Rest of the world

