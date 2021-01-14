Wearable Injectors Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2027| Ypsomed AG, Cequr SA, Debiotech, E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, Zealand Pharma A/S

Wearable injectors are drug delivery devices adhering to the body to deliver larger volumes of drugs subcutaneously. Several pharmaceutical and medical device companies have developed wearable injectors. The devices consist of a reservoir for medicine, a cannula for substance delivery to tissues, and a drive system to deliver the appropriate drug volume; it is loaded with adhesive to fix the device to the patients’ skin. The growth of the wearable injector market is attributed to the increasing chronic disease prevalence, technological advancements and design development, and conventional drug delivery system limitations, among others. However, the lack of adoption in emerging countries limits the market growth. Further, the increasing demand for biologics is a significant opportunity for the global wearable injectors market players.

The wearable injectors market was valued at US$ 5,791.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13,880.88 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2020–2027.

Competitive Landscape: Wearable Injectors Market: Amgen, Inc., Medtronic, BD, Insulet Corporation, Gerresheimer AG (Sensile Medical), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Ypsomed AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Cequr SA, Debiotech S.A, E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, and Zealand Pharma A/S (Valeritas, Inc.)

Based on type, the wearable injectors market is segmented into on-body injectors and off-body injectors. In 2019, the on-body injectors segment accounted for a larger share of the global wearable injectors market. On-body injectors ensure comfort and ease of use, confer water resistance and flexible dosing features, and facilitate automatic warming of refrigerated drugs. These benefits have led to the rise in demand for on-body injectors. Moreover, the market for off-body injectors is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, and the projected growth is attributed to the fact that these devices are free of the risks of skin fitting issues and allergic skin reactions.

Factors such as the increasing chronic diseases prevalence, technological advancements and design development, and conventional drug delivery system limitations are among the major factors driving the wearable injectors market. However, the lack of adoption of wearable injectors in emerging countries impedes the market growth. Further, the increasing demand for biologics offers significant opportunities for the growth of the global wearable injector market players in the coming years.

Wearable injectors are rapidly gaining their prominence in the market owing to their capabilities in delivering a high volume of viscous formulations. The administration of pharmaceuticals via intravenous (IV) infusion is expensive in healthcare settings. Self-administration of subcutaneous injections is expected to save 30–70% of costs. Moreover, administration through conventional methods poses risks such as inaccurate dosage and needle stick injuries. The rise in the number of biologic drugs that are not suitable for oral administration has increased the adoption of wearable injection devices. Higher dosage volumes and viscous formulations of these drugs are further emphasizing the need for alternative injection methods such as wearable injectors. For instance, the enFuse wearable injector manufactured by Enable Injections is used for subcutaneous delivery of high-volume therapeutics outside a healthcare facility. The company has also introduced mobile monitoring and more significant volume capabilities to its high-volume wearable injectors.

