Wearable Injectors Market Size, Key Company Profiles and Forecast To 2025

Global Wearable Injectors Market Research Overview 2020-2025: Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, and Forecast.

The Wearable Injectors market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. This report presents market Size, Share, COVID Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2025. It is comprehensive research with in-depth data and contemporary analysis of Wearable Injectors Market at a global, regional and key country level, split by different sub-segments of the industry.

Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements and design development, increasing concern over the hazards related to needlestick injuries, and limitations of drug delivery through a simple syringe.

With wearable injectors costing on average between USD 20 and USD 35 per unit, they can reduce the total healthcare costs, compared to the home administration of IV infusion drugs, by allowing patients to self-inject a therapy without the need of any kind of medical supervision or additional equipment. Enabling a patient to self-administer during the course of their normal daily lives, such as at home or work also creates a significant potential to improve rates of therapy compliance.

The ability for a patient to conveniently wear a compact, disposable device on the body during the subcutaneous injection of a large dose volume may also minimize the need for less-understood technologies in development that seek to temporarily change the subcutaneous space to enable rapid injections of large dose therapies. Hence all these factors are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Oncology is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Therapy Segment

Wearable injectors are observing a huge increase in its adoption across the healthcare industry as cancer patients have realized the essential benefits such as a reduction in disease progression and pain. The On-body Injector is usually placed on the stomach or the back of the arm. It is applied by a nurse, usually on the last day of each chemotherapy cycle. Hence, the rise in the prevalence of cancer and cardiac ailments is one of the primary drivers for the market.

The cancer rates could increase by 50%, i.e. to 15 million new cases by the year 2020, as per the World Cancer Report (published in April 2018). It also states that healthy lifestyles and various public health initiatives by governments and health practitioners could originate this trend, and prevent as many as one-third of cancer cases, worldwide.

Regional Outlook:

This research report focuses on Wearable Injectors market volume and value at regional Opportunity and company Trends From a global perspective, this report Study represents overall Wearable Injectors market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and ROW.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2016, 1.6 million people were suffering from cancer, and around 0.5 million people died from cancer. This figure indicates that the prevalence of cancer is rapidly increasing in the United States. The most common cancers in the United States are breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, bladder cancer, and skin cancer.

Also according to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes has a greater health impact on Americans than heart disease, substance use disorder or COPD, with 30.3 million Americans diagnosed with the illness and many more who are at risk for developing it. The prevalence of these diseases are expected to drive the growth in demand for wearable injectors all across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global wearable injectors market is moderately competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dexcom, Inc., Enable Injections, Insulet Corporation, Sensile Medical , Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Ypsomed, among others, hold the substantial market share in the wearable Injectors market.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

