Wearable Devices Market and Growth 2021 | Industry Analysis, and In-Depth Regional Research, Top Companies | Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Global Wearable Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 24.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 88.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smartphones and also improving phone-based healthcare apps compatible with wearable devices.

The Wearable Devices Market Report Covers Major Players:

Fitbit, Inc. (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

BioTelemetry, Inc. (Switzerland)

Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Nokia Technologies (US)

Jawbone (US)

Polar Electro (Finland)

World Global Network (US)

Activeinsights (UK)

Wearable Devices Market Segmentation:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Wrist-wear

Eyewear

Footwear

Neckwear

Body wear

Others

Market segment by End Users, split into:

Personal Users

Enterprises

Wearable Devices Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Market Overview:

Wearable technology device isthat type of device which can be worn by a consumer and it gives information regarding to health and fitness. These Devices are hands-free gadgets with practical uses, powered by microprocessors and enhanced with the ability to send and receive data.

According to statistics, the number of connected wearable devices worldwide is expected to jump from an estimate of 325 million in 2016 to over 830 million in 2020. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

There is an increase in technological advancements in wearable medical devices which is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is rise in preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers which is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Restraints

There is issue of data security in wearable devices which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This seriously explored report introduction has been set up progressively speech, delivering considerable consideration towards the COVID-19 episode that has of late unleashed phenomenal harm across businesses, deteriorating development.

COVID-19 has intensified the demand for online shopping across the globe. Multinational corporations are investing heavily in a shift toward e-commerce, but they must also ensure their strategies will also succeed over the long-term even after the pandemic has ended.

The WHO declared it a public health emergency. The global effects of coronavirus disease (Covid19) is already being felt and will have a significant impact on the Wearable Devices market by 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Wearable Devices Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the wearable devices are Fitbit, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), BioTelemetry, Inc. (Switzerland), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), and OMRON Corporation (Japan). Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Nokia Technologies (US), Jawbone (US), Polar Electro (Finland), World Global Network (US), Activeinsights (UK), VitalConnect (US), Xiaomi (China), Misfit (US), and Monica Healthcare (UK) Adidas AG, Apple, Inc.(US) , Google, Inc. (US), , LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Nike, Inc (US)., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (China) among other vernacular players.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Fitbit announced that Fitbit and Snap launched first-ever bitmoji clock face integration on fitbit smartwatches, that provide dynamically updates throughout the day based on your personal health and fitness data.

In March 2019, Fitbit announced four new Wearables products for Making Health and Fitness Accessible and Affordable to More Consumers Worldwide.

