Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2020| Size, Share, New Trends, Outlook, Growth Drivers, Statistics Data and Forecast till 2027| ForaCare Suisse AG, OMRON, Xiaomi, Philips, Medaval, Qardio, Smiths Group plc

DBMR Analyses the Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.70% in the period. The growing adoption of wireless and wearable technology will help in escalating the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market.

Overview:

Wearable blood pressure monitors are devices that monitor blood pressure continuously, including during activities such as exercising and sleep by using technology that is attached to the body of the person. They are widely used in applications such as sports and fitness, remote patient monitoring and home healthcare.

The growing prevalence of hypertension, rising healthcare spending, increasing geriatric population, growing cardiovascular disorders are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. On the other hand, the increasing demand for patient monitoring devices will create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market in the above mentioned period.

Dearth of precision when compared to conventional devices and compatibility issues with other devices will likely to hamper the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market in the above mentioned period.

Market Segments Outlook:

By Product Type (Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor, Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Finger Blood Pressure Monitor)

By Connecting Technology (WiFi Based, Bluetooth Based), Component (Battery, Bluetooth IC, Display, Memory, Processor, Sensor)

By Measurement (Arterial Tonometry, Oscillometric Method, Pulse Transit Time Method), Distribution Channel (Offline Mode, Online Mode)

By Application (Home Healthcare, Remote Patient Monitoring, Sports & Fitness)

List of Companies Profiled in the Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market Report are:

GE Healthcare

ForaCare Suisse AG

OMRON Corporation

Xiaomi

Philips

Medaval Ltd

Qardio, Inc

Smiths Group plc

Blipcare

Tarilian Laser Technologies Limited

iHealth Lab Inc

Pyle Audio

Nokia Koogeek

….

North America dominates the wearable blood pressure monitors market because of the growing adoption of advance technology and increasing healthcare spending while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the growing geriatric population and increasing hypertension patient pool.

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market Scope and Market Size

Wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented on the basis of product type, connecting technology, component, measurement, distribution channel and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into wrist blood pressure monitor, upper arm blood pressure monitor, and finger blood pressure monitor.

On the basis of connectivity technology, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into WiFi based and bluetooth based.

On the basis of component, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into battery, bluetooth IC, display, memory, processor, and sensor.

On the basis of measurement, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into arterial tonometry, oscillometric method, and pulse transit time method.

On the basis of distribution channel, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into offline mode and online mode. Offline mode has been further segmented into hypermarkets and pharmacies.

On the basis of application, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into home healthcare, remote patient monitoring, and sports & fitness.

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Key Questions Answered

– What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market Growth & Sizing?

– Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors market?

– What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors market?

– What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors market?

– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market:

