Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market Grow at a CAGR of 15.4% to Reach $1,803.7 million from $3,686.6 million by 2030

Global wearable blood pressure monitor Market Presents an In-Depth Assessment of the wearable blood pressure monitor Including Enabling Technologies, Key Trends, Market Drivers, Challenges, Standardization, Regulatory Landscape, Deployment Models, Operator Case Studies, Opportunities, Future Roadmap, Value Chain, Ecosystem Player Profiles and Strategies

Market Overview

The global wearable blood pressure monitor market reached a value of nearly $874.1 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% to nearly $1,356.4 million by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% to nearly $1,803.7 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 15.4% to $3,686.6 million by 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increased prevalence of hypertension, increase in healthcare spending, rapid technological advancements and strong economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were government regulations, lack of awareness and low penetration of wearable blood pressure monitors.

Going forward, accelerating demand for remote patient monitoring devices, rise in adoption of wireless and wearable technology, increasing geriatric population and technological advances are expected to drive the market. Lack of precision and accuracy, coronavirus pandemic and high costs are major factors that could hinder the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitor market in the future.

The wearable blood pressure monitor market is segmented by product into wrist blood pressure monitor, upper arm blood pressure monitor and finger blood pressure monitor. The upper arm blood pressure monitor market was the largest segment of the wearable blood pressure monitor market by product, accounting for $485.8 million or 55.6% of the total market in 2019. The finger blood pressure monitor market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 15.6%.

North America was the largest region in the wearable blood pressure monitor market, accounting for 33.7% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the wearable blood pressure monitors market will be Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.3% and 11.4% respectively from 2019-2023.

The global coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the need for wearable diagnostics in the medical equipment industry. There is a need for digital infrastructure in remote patient monitoring and disease detection, which could be fulfilled by wearable medical devices. Rapid wearable diagnostics can help identify and isolate COVID-19 cases, and track and prevent the spread of the virus. Companies are investing in the research and development of wearable health monitoring technologies that can simultaneously predict the incidence of COVID-19 in patients. Viral infections such as influenza or COVID-19 can increase cardiovascular strain, indicated by increases in blood pressure. Hence, the development of wearable blood pressure monitors could aid in diagnosing a patient with COVID-19.

The wearable blood pressure monitor market is fragmented. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 25.33% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Philips, Omron Corporation, Beurer, A&D Company, Withings, iHealth and others.

The top growth potential in the wearable blood pressure monitor market by product will arise in the wrist blood pressure monitor market, which will gain $246.8 million in global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the wrist blood pressure monitor market by product type will arise in the watch market, which will gain $214.0 million in global annual sales by 2023. The wearable blood pressure monitors market size will gain the most in the USA at $132.0 million.

Markets Covered:

The global wearable blood pressure monitor market is segmented into –

By Product: Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor; Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor; Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

Companies Mentioned: Philips; Omron Corporation; Beurer; A&D Company; iHealth; Withings

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, sales, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of wearable blood pressure monitor market in these regions, from 2015 to 2030 (forecast), covering

Market Segment by Regions 2015 2020 2030 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2030) North America xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx % Europe xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx % India xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

