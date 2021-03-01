Wearable and Body-worn Cameras Market 2021 Technological Growth and Precise Outlook – Panasonic Corporation, Pinnacle Response Ltd, Transcend Information, Inc., Wolfcom Enterprises

The Global Wearable and Body-worn Cameras Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The wearable and body-worn cameras market was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 424.63 billion by 2026 at 155.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Players:

Axon Enterprise, Inc., GoPro, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Sony Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Digital Ally, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Pinnacle Response Ltd, Transcend Information, Inc., Wolfcom Enterprises and others.

Competitive Landscape

– June 2020 – KC Wearable, the smart wearable technology and innovation company, announced significant partnerships with over 35 countries worldwide as authorities seek to control the spread of COVID-19. Working closely with police agencies and major transport hubs, such as airports and schools and hospitals, the KC N901 Smart Helmet, which employs a thermal camera, has been used to detect symptoms of COVID-19 in a range of different settings.

– October 2019 – Panasonic Public Safety Solutions Division, which is a business unit of the newly formed Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co., Ltd., showcased an innovative new compact and lightweight body-worn camera (BWC) at the IACP. The new BWC incorporates a unique combination of features, including a user swappable battery with up to 12 hours of life, enabling law enforcement agencies to focus on their duties and not on charging batteries.

Key Market Trends

Sports and Adventure Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The wearables cameras are witnessing increased adoption in various applications in sports and adventure segments. They are being used by goalies, referees, catchers, and umpires for the live recording of the sport, as well as by skiers, skydivers, surfers, and riders for recording and sharing their adventurous moments. With the rapidly increasing popularity of these cameras and the growing interest of people in sports and adventurous activities, this segment’s growth is to drive the market forward.

– Various factors, such as the increasing use of connected wearables, rise in extreme sports events, holidays, and music festivals, the growing trend of sharing content on social networking websites, and the booming consumer electronics industry, are driving the growth of these cameras in the sports and adventure segment.?

– These wearable cameras are also witnessing increased usage among the broadcasting studios for live streaming of sports events from multiple viewpoints of the players on the sports field, thus boosting the demand of these cameras as these images and videos captured from multiple points are liked by viewers.

– These wearable cameras offer various advantages to consumers, such as simple mechanics, robust design, wide field of view, portability, and functionality to be worn on the body, and providing high-quality videos. Moreover, the technological advancements in sharing options, such as GPS functions and Wi-Fi connectivity that enable the users to keep track of their position and speed, have also led to the market’s growth.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Wearable and Body-worn Cameras market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Wearable and Body-worn Cameras market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Wearable and Body-worn Cameras market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Wearable and Body-worn Cameras market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Wearable and Body-worn Cameras market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Wearable and Body-worn Cameras market.

Finally, the Wearable and Body-worn Cameras Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

