Wearable AI Devices Market Revolutionary Trends, Future Potential and Revenue Estimation in Industry Statistics

The wearable AI devices market is a promising opportunity for the players to integrate the AI-enabled voice assistant technology in wearable devices. Thus, the market is expected to advance due to the rapid demand for voice assistants in consumer electronics. North America held the largest share in the wearable AI devices market in 2018.

The wearable AI devices market was valued at $11,182.8 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach $49,240.6 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 29.0% during 2019–2024 (forecast period). The market growth across the globe is primarily driven by the changing lifestyle of people, surging use of fitness bands and healthcare applications, and demand for next-generation smartwatches.

The demand for AI-enabled voice assistance is gaining popularity, with voice assistance feature being integrated in them to support multiple functions. Such devices are used by consumers to track their fitness level, via inputs in the form of heat, light, sound, and pressure.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the wearable AI devices market