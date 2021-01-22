Weapons hidden in the garden: elite soldier admits deeds | Free press

An assault rifle, ammunition and explosives, among other things, had revealed a raid on the sergeant major’s private property. Now the man has to answer to the regional court of Leipzig.

Leipzig (AP) – After discovering a weapons depot in a Bundeswehr soldier of the Special Forces Command (KSK) from Saxony, the 45-year-old admitted the actions.

The elite soldier said at the start of the trial at the Leipzig regional court on Friday that he had collected the material from the remains of the Bundeswehr and used it in training. However, he assumed after his own assessment that the material in question was unusable. The 45-year-old faces violations of the War Weapons Control Act, Weapons Act, and Explosives Act.

During a search in the possession of the 45-year-old in Collm, North Saxony district, investigators found, among other things, two kilograms of professional explosives, several thousand pieces of rifle and pistol ammunition, an AK47 assault rifle, a crossbow, a smoke grenade, and firearms and weapon parts. . also a silencer. The raid on the sergeant major’s private property took place after a tip from the Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD). According to the Department of Defense, the MAD had been eyeing the man since 2017.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99