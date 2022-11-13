Weapons and character banner guide

In the event you’ve interacted with the Genshin Influence neighborhood earlier than, you almost certainly have heard of the time period “Pity” earlier than. This mechanic is instrumental with regard to each character and weapon banners, but the sport is relatively unintuitive in relation to explaining it to new gamers.

All related data is caught behind the “Historical past” and “Particulars” buttons on the Occasion Needs web page in Genshin Influence. The main points of the mechanic are offered within the type of a wall of textual content that some avid gamers might need missed, particularly since they should click on by means of a number of tabs to know all of it. This text will first talk about how you can depend Pity earlier than entering into the technical facets.

Genshin Influence newbie’s information: Counting Pity for character and weapon banners

Click on on “Historical past” within the Occasion Needs web page (Picture through HoYoverse)

Pause the sport to deliver up the Paimon Menu and choose “Want.” You must see one thing related within the picture above, besides that the character banner may be totally different. The necessary half is that it’s best to see a button on the backside that reads “Historical past.” Click on on it.

Counting Pity in Genshin Influence

An instance of a Traveler’s Want historical past (Picture through HoYoverse)

As soon as you have clicked on “Historical past,” you may be greeted with a display screen much like the one proven within the picture above. Counting Pity is definitely quite simple. Do you see how the whole lot is organized in a number of rows? Within the picture above, you may see 5 objects. None of these are five-star objects, in order that counts as including 5 to your present Pity counter.

Clearly, there are extra Needs than simply those proven above. On the backside of this web page is an arrow that factors to the precise. Click on on it to see extra home windows. Hold counting till you see a 5-star character or weapon.

Do not forget to make a remark of the 5-star right here (Picture through HoYoverse)

Search for your final orange merchandise and the quantity on the backside of the window. Utilizing the above picture for example, it is Keqing who’s within the seventh window. On this case, meaning the present Pity could be 31. Right here is an evidence relating to how this quantity was obtained. Six home windows of 5 objects equal 30, and the Raven Bow within the seventh window is an additional merchandise so as to add to 30.

Observe: You depend from top-to-bottom in Genshin Influence in relation to calculating Pity.

You can even click on on the Want Kind drop-down menu to see different banner varieties, all of which have totally different Pities. It’s price mentioning right here that it takes an hour for the historical past web page to replace after any new Want you utilize. In the event you’re regularly pulling on a banner, you’ll have to make a psychological word of your present Pity.

Understanding Pity in Genshin Influence

It isn’t too arduous to know (Picture through HoYoverse)

Realizing your present Pity quantity is just one a part of determining how shut you’re to a 5-star character or weapon. Let us take a look at the 2 hottest banner varieties:

There are two necessary phrases so that you can perceive right here:

Delicate Pity is jargon for while you get an exponentially elevated likelihood of buying a five-star character or weapon. Arduous Pity is while you’re assured a five-star merchandise, it doesn’t matter what.

Listed below are the 2 Pity varieties for character banners:

Delicate Pity : 74

74 Arduous Pity: 90

Weapon banners are a bit totally different in comparison with character ones:

Delicate Pity : 63

63 Arduous Pity: 80

These are the figures you are counting towards in relation to calculating how shut you’re to a 5-star merchandise in Genshin Influence.

