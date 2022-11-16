Weapon adjustments, new battle pass, bug fixes and a lot more
Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2 has been a large endeavor from Activision and the in depth quantity of content material within the title speaks of the dedication with which the builders have labored on the sport.
Fashionable Warfare 2 went stay on October 28 and gamers have been in a position to discover what the sport has to supply for greater than a month. Nevertheless, Season 1 has dropped and the title has seen some huge overhauls. From a brand new battle move to 2 new maps and a number of weapons, the newest season provides tons of content material for avid gamers to chew on.
With the arrival of Season 1, Infinity Ward has additionally posted its patch on the official Name of Obligation weblog. This text will index all of the modifications which have include Fashionable Warfare 2 Season 1 as per the official patch notes.
Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2 Season 1 patch notes
Fashionable Warfare 2 Season 1 is stay as of 10 am Pacific Time on November 16, and the replace brings the next modifications to the title:
RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT
With the launch of Season 01, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ will likely be stay globally, throughout Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale and Warzone 2.0 DMZ. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is at present stay in Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II.
BATTLE PASS
Season 01 marks the launch of our all-new Battle Go, during which gamers are ready to decide on the rewards they need as they progress. Whereas there are 100+ tiers, this new map format permits for customized development with unlocks. Gamers can even progress with Battle Tokens Tier Skips. Take a deeper dive into the Battle Go on the Name of Obligation Weblog.
WEAPONS
Our Season 01 weapons drop runs the gamut of playstyles, from the high-speed BAS-P Submachine Gun to the hard-hitting Victus XMR Sniper Rifle. Mid-range fight is all the time an possibility with a brilliant secure and excessive fee of fireplace M13B, if you’re as much as the problem of unlocking it.
These new Weapons will develop Loadout capabilities to cowl all of the thrilling new modes Season 01 has to supply. Head to the Battle Go to see the place you’ll be able to unlock these weapons and extra.
PROGRESSION NEW WEAPONS
Gamers can now progress past degree 55 and earn rewards. Seasonal development won’t reset.
BUNDLES
Right here’s what will likely be stay within the retailer on Day 1 of Season 01:
- Govt Warfighter
- Violent Embrace
- Atomic Dawn
- Tactical Human
- CDL Launch Pack
NEW WEAPONS
Victus XMR: Sniper Rifle
- Free Weapon acquirable through the Season 01 Battle Go (A15)
Because the longest-range Sniper Rifle in our arsenal, we totally anticipate that the Victus XMR will likely be a fan-favorite when taking up dropping into the huge map of Al Mazrah. The primary bullet-drop-indicating scope might be unlocked by leveling up this weapon.
BAS-P: Submachine Gun
- Free Weapon acquirable through the Season 01 Battle Go (A6)
M13B: Assault Rifle
- Unlocked through Retailer Bundle or Weapon Unlock Problem
WEAPON BALANCING
» Assault Rifles «
Enhance to long-distance flinch on all Assault Rifles
Kastov 545
- ADS pace enhance
- Improved ironsight ADS sight image
Kastov-74u
- ADS pace lower
- Hip unfold enhance
M4
M16
- Fee of fireplace enhance
- Hip unfold discount
- Recoil recenter pace enhance
- Shot grouping enchancment
- Enhance ADS motion pace
- Enhance strafing motion pace
- Semi auto recoil discount
- Semi auto harm discount
STB 556
- Shut vary harm discount
- Decreased dash to fireplace pace
» Battle Rifles «
FTAC Recon
- ADS pace enchancment
- 5 spherical journal – pace and dealing with enchancment
- Elevated flinch brought on by bullets
- Hip unfold lower
SO-14
- Elevated hip fireplace when full auto
» Handguns «
Enhance to shut vary flinch on all Handguns
» Gentle Machine Weapons «
Enhance to lengthy distance flinch on all Gentle Machine Weapons
» Marksman Rifles «
Lockwood 300
SA-B 50
- Minor enhance to flinch when hit
SP-R 208
- Massive enhance to flinch when hit
» Shotguns «
Enhance to shut vary flinch on all Shotguns
Bryson 800
- Shut vary harm enhance
- Hip unfold enhance
» Submachine Weapons «
Enhance to lengthy distance flinch on all Submachine Weapons
FFS Hurricane
- ADS transfer pace enhance
- Elevated headshot harm
- Elevated far harm vary
Minibak
- Motion pace lower
- Injury vary lower
- ADS pace lower
- Hip unfold enhance
PDSW 528
- Motion pace enhance
- Injury vary enhance
- ADS pace enhance
- Hip unfold lower
- Including Laser and Flashlight Attachments
- 1mW Artemis Laser
- 1mW Fast Fireplace Laser
- Accu-Shot 5mW Laser
- VLK LZR 7mW
- 7mW Canted Laser
- Schlager ULO-66 Laser
VEL 46
» Sniper Rifles «
Sign .50
- Fastened attributes on the Sign .50 barrels:
- 21.5″ Fluted Fifty
- 23.5″ SA Fifty-H7
WEAPON BUG FIXES
- Fastened a problem with the Schlager TTF3 Riser ammo comb on the STB 556 Assault Rifle
- Dropshot exploit repair
- Fastened exploit with bipod mount launching, re-enabled bipod use.
- Fastened incendiary harm over time to not flinch the participant
OPERATORS
New Operators
Zeus | KorTac
- The final of his identify, Zeus established the “Thunder” Corps counter-terrorism group devoted to searching down AQ.
- Unlocked robotically with buy of Season 01 Battle Go.
VEHICLE UPDATES
Balancing
- Decreased the vital harm multiplier on the Heavy Tank (from 1.6 to 1.25)
- Decreased the harm of the PILA towards tanks from 30 to 25%
- Decreased automobile explosive harm towards different autos (proportion varies by automobile)
Bug Fixes
- Tuned exiting the RHIB to assist mitigate a problem with gamers getting caught
- Exiting the RHIB now locations you throughout the boat. You’ll not be left within the water behind the boat when shifting.
- Fixes to vehicle-on-vehicle bug that precipitated autos flying on account of sure collisions and autos pushing others again.
- Fastened a bug the place the automobile digital camera was re-initializing after repairing a wheel.
- Fastened autos changing into completely submerged when one other automobile lands on prime of them.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
Shoot Home (6v6) is now stay with Season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will interact new and veteran gamers alike. Get all of the intel on this location right here.
Battle Maps
- Fastened floating grass in Sarrif Bay
- Fastened stretched texture in Santa Seña
- Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes throughout all Battle Maps
Core Maps
- Fastened bullet penetration points throughout some maps
- Participant and gear collision fixes
- Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fastened
- Fastened some deployable cowl areas
- Common exploit fixes
Modes
Multiplayer
- Tier 1 is stay with Season 01
Particular Ops
- “Defender: Mt. Zaya – Modified” mission is now out there
- “Excessive Floor” mission now out there
- Fastened bug the place gamers had been unable to revive a teammate in the event that they went down close to an ammo field
- Now rewards Stars when gathering intel
- Stars awarded upon gathering 5 intel; 2 for each intel
Single Participant
- Addressed problem the place participant may get caught within the elevator throughout the “Countdown” mission
- Fastened problem the place sequence wouldn’t kick off throughout second half of “Kill or Seize” mission
Gear
- The Drill Cost sticking to the Riot Defend will all the time kill the participant utilizing the Riot Defend (even when they’ve the Bomb Squad perk).
Killstreaks
- Cluster Mines now keep on with all autos.
- Ally deaths not give the participant help factors whereas their Counter UAV is lively.
UI/UX
- Fight Document has been added for Core Multiplayer
- Calling card menu has been revamped to point out challenges
- Customise tab added (with the addition of customized loading screens)
- Different new content material sorts:
- Operator ending strikes
- Gunscreens
- Battle Tracks
- Updates to Weapons tab together with:
- Weapon manufacturers seen
- Streamlined Blueprint navigation
CDL Moshpit
- On account of lately found points, CDL Moshpit won’t go stay on the morning of 11/16, as anticipated. Keep tuned to @Treyarch on Twitter for updates on launch timing whereas fixes are carried out.
- When enabled, play aggressive, 4v4 matches utilizing the identical modes, maps, and settings used within the Name of Obligation League 2023 ruleset.
- Choose Weapons, Attachments, Gear, Perks, Discipline Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted primarily based on official CDL Aggressive guidelines.
- Recreation Modes and Maps:
- CDL Search and Destroy
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Resort
- El Asilo
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- CDL Hardpoint
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Resort
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- Zarqwa Hydroelectric
- CDL Management
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Resort
- El Asilo
That is the entire patch notes for Season 1 of Fashionable Warfare 2. The replace is at present stay on all platforms together with the brand new Warzone 2.0.