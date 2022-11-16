Weapon adjustments, new battle pass, bug fixes and a lot more

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2 has been a large endeavor from Activision and the in depth quantity of content material within the title speaks of the dedication with which the builders have labored on the sport.

Fashionable Warfare 2 went stay on October 28 and gamers have been in a position to discover what the sport has to supply for greater than a month. Nevertheless, Season 1 has dropped and the title has seen some huge overhauls. From a brand new battle move to 2 new maps and a number of weapons, the newest season provides tons of content material for avid gamers to chew on.

With the arrival of Season 1, Infinity Ward has additionally posted its patch on the official Name of Obligation weblog. This text will index all of the modifications which have include Fashionable Warfare 2 Season 1 as per the official patch notes.

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2 Season 1 patch notes

Fashionable Warfare 2 Season 1 is stay as of 10 am Pacific Time on November 16, and the replace brings the next modifications to the title:

RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT

With the launch of Season 01, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ will likely be stay globally, throughout Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale and Warzone 2.0 DMZ. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is at present stay in Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare II.

BATTLE PASS

Fashionable Warfare 2 Season 1 battle move (picture through Activision)

Season 01 marks the launch of our all-new Battle Go, during which gamers are ready to decide on the rewards they need as they progress. Whereas there are 100+ tiers, this new map format permits for customized development with unlocks. Gamers can even progress with Battle Tokens Tier Skips. Take a deeper dive into the Battle Go on the Name of Obligation Weblog.

WEAPONS

Our Season 01 weapons drop runs the gamut of playstyles, from the high-speed BAS-P Submachine Gun to the hard-hitting Victus XMR Sniper Rifle. Mid-range fight is all the time an possibility with a brilliant secure and excessive fee of fireplace M13B, if you’re as much as the problem of unlocking it.

These new Weapons will develop Loadout capabilities to cowl all of the thrilling new modes Season 01 has to supply. Head to the Battle Go to see the place you’ll be able to unlock these weapons and extra.

PROGRESSION NEW WEAPONS

Gamers can now progress past degree 55 and earn rewards. Seasonal development won’t reset.

BUNDLES

Right here’s what will likely be stay within the retailer on Day 1 of Season 01:

Govt Warfighter

Violent Embrace

Atomic Dawn

Tactical Human

CDL Launch Pack

NEW WEAPONS

Victus XMR: Sniper Rifle

Victus XMR Sniper rifle in Fashionable Warfare 2 (picture through Activision)

Free Weapon acquirable through the Season 01 Battle Go (A15)

Because the longest-range Sniper Rifle in our arsenal, we totally anticipate that the Victus XMR will likely be a fan-favorite when taking up dropping into the huge map of Al Mazrah. The primary bullet-drop-indicating scope might be unlocked by leveling up this weapon.

BAS-P: Submachine Gun

BAS-P SMG in Fashionable Warfare 2 (picture through Activision)

Free Weapon acquirable through the Season 01 Battle Go (A6)

M13B: Assault Rifle

M13B assault rifle in Fashionable Warfare 2 (picture through Activision)

Unlocked through Retailer Bundle or Weapon Unlock Problem

WEAPON BALANCING

» Assault Rifles «

Enhance to long-distance flinch on all Assault Rifles

Kastov 545

ADS pace enhance

Improved ironsight ADS sight image

Kastov-74u

ADS pace lower

Hip unfold enhance

M4

M16

Fee of fireplace enhance

Hip unfold discount

Recoil recenter pace enhance

Shot grouping enchancment

Enhance ADS motion pace

Enhance strafing motion pace

Semi auto recoil discount

Semi auto harm discount

STB 556

Shut vary harm discount

Decreased dash to fireplace pace

» Battle Rifles «

FTAC Recon

ADS pace enchancment

5 spherical journal – pace and dealing with enchancment

Elevated flinch brought on by bullets

Hip unfold lower

SO-14

Elevated hip fireplace when full auto

» Handguns «

Enhance to shut vary flinch on all Handguns

» Gentle Machine Weapons «

Enhance to lengthy distance flinch on all Gentle Machine Weapons

» Marksman Rifles «

Lockwood 300

SA-B 50

Minor enhance to flinch when hit

SP-R 208

Massive enhance to flinch when hit

» Shotguns «

Enhance to shut vary flinch on all Shotguns

Bryson 800

Shut vary harm enhance

Hip unfold enhance

» Submachine Weapons «

Enhance to lengthy distance flinch on all Submachine Weapons

FFS Hurricane

ADS transfer pace enhance

Elevated headshot harm

Elevated far harm vary

Minibak

Motion pace lower

Injury vary lower

ADS pace lower

Hip unfold enhance

PDSW 528

Motion pace enhance

Injury vary enhance

ADS pace enhance

Hip unfold lower

Including Laser and Flashlight Attachments

1mW Artemis Laser

1mW Fast Fireplace Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

VLK LZR 7mW

7mW Canted Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser

VEL 46

» Sniper Rifles «

Sign .50

Fastened attributes on the Sign .50 barrels:

21.5″ Fluted Fifty

23.5″ SA Fifty-H7

WEAPON BUG FIXES

Fastened a problem with the Schlager TTF3 Riser ammo comb on the STB 556 Assault Rifle

Dropshot exploit repair

Fastened exploit with bipod mount launching, re-enabled bipod use.

Fastened incendiary harm over time to not flinch the participant

OPERATORS

New Operators

Fashionable Warfare 2 operator Zeus (picture through Activision)

Zeus | KorTac

The final of his identify, Zeus established the “Thunder” Corps counter-terrorism group devoted to searching down AQ.

Unlocked robotically with buy of Season 01 Battle Go.

VEHICLE UPDATES

Balancing

Decreased the vital harm multiplier on the Heavy Tank (from 1.6 to 1.25)

Decreased the harm of the PILA towards tanks from 30 to 25%

Decreased automobile explosive harm towards different autos (proportion varies by automobile)

Bug Fixes

Tuned exiting the RHIB to assist mitigate a problem with gamers getting caught

Exiting the RHIB now locations you throughout the boat. You’ll not be left within the water behind the boat when shifting.

Fixes to vehicle-on-vehicle bug that precipitated autos flying on account of sure collisions and autos pushing others again.

Fastened a bug the place the automobile digital camera was re-initializing after repairing a wheel.

Fastened autos changing into completely submerged when one other automobile lands on prime of them.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Fashionable Warfare 2 Shoot home map (picture through Activision)

Shoot Home (6v6) is now stay with Season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will interact new and veteran gamers alike. Get all of the intel on this location right here.

Battle Maps

Fastened floating grass in Sarrif Bay

Fastened stretched texture in Santa Seña

Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes throughout all Battle Maps

Core Maps

Fastened bullet penetration points throughout some maps

Participant and gear collision fixes

Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fastened

Fastened some deployable cowl areas

Common exploit fixes

Modes

Multiplayer

Tier 1 is stay with Season 01

Particular Ops

“Defender: Mt. Zaya – Modified” mission is now out there

“Excessive Floor” mission now out there

Fastened bug the place gamers had been unable to revive a teammate in the event that they went down close to an ammo field

Now rewards Stars when gathering intel

Stars awarded upon gathering 5 intel; 2 for each intel

Single Participant

Addressed problem the place participant may get caught within the elevator throughout the “Countdown” mission

Fastened problem the place sequence wouldn’t kick off throughout second half of “Kill or Seize” mission

Gear

Fashionable Warfare 2 Drill cost (picture through Activision)

The Drill Cost sticking to the Riot Defend will all the time kill the participant utilizing the Riot Defend (even when they’ve the Bomb Squad perk).

Killstreaks

Cluster Mines now keep on with all autos.

Ally deaths not give the participant help factors whereas their Counter UAV is lively.

UI/UX

Fight Document has been added for Core Multiplayer

Calling card menu has been revamped to point out challenges

Customise tab added (with the addition of customized loading screens)

Different new content material sorts:

Operator ending strikes

Gunscreens

Battle Tracks

Updates to Weapons tab together with:

Weapon manufacturers seen

Streamlined Blueprint navigation

CDL Moshpit

Fashionable Warfare 2 CDL Mospit (picture through Activision)

On account of lately found points, CDL Moshpit won’t go stay on the morning of 11/16, as anticipated. Keep tuned to @Treyarch on Twitter for updates on launch timing whereas fixes are carried out.

When enabled, play aggressive, 4v4 matches utilizing the identical modes, maps, and settings used within the Name of Obligation League 2023 ruleset.

Choose Weapons, Attachments, Gear, Perks, Discipline Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted primarily based on official CDL Aggressive guidelines.

Recreation Modes and Maps:

CDL Search and Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Resort

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

CDL Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Resort

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

CDL Management

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Resort

El Asilo

That is the entire patch notes for Season 1 of Fashionable Warfare 2. The replace is at present stay on all platforms together with the brand new Warzone 2.0.

