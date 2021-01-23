WealthTech Market 2021-28 steering uplifting forces with Avaloq, AutoWealth, 8 Securities, Wealth Technologies, ArthaYantra, AGDelta, Futu Securities International, Doomoolmori, BetaSmartz, BetterTradeOff, Bambu, Canopy, Forbes, WealthTech 100

The WealthTech Market saw strong growth in investment between 2016 and 2019 as investors backed new digital services to manage personal finances, open online bank accounts and invest money with low fees. Total funding grew at a CAGR of +40% from $2.8bn to over $7.8bn at the end of last year.

Increased share of total funding came from deals over $75m reaching +60% in 2019. However, if we exclude the lumpy over time large deals, capital invested and deal numbers also grew for transactions under that threshold. In fact, last year more than $3bn was invested in funding rounds under $75m as WealthTech innovation spread to developed markets and new areas of the investment and banking value chain were disrupted by new startups.

Indian wealth-tech segment to be $60 billion opportunity by the end of 2025.

Deal activity was relatively stable during the period and fluctuated between 289 and 333 transactions with the peak reached last year. The 86 deals recorded in Q1 are 6% higher than the deals recorded in the opening quarter of 2019, setting strong expectations for the sector in 2020. However, it is still to be seen the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on investment activity.

Investment in the wealthtech sector had a strong start to 2020 with $1.7bn. The funding was driven by large deals over $75m which made up +70% of the total capital raised during the quarter.

Major Key Players of the Market:

AutoWealth, 8 Securities, Wealth Technologies Inc., ArthaYantra, AGDelta, Futu Securities International, Doomoolmori, BetaSmartz, BetterTradeOff, Bambu, Canopy, Forbes, WealthTech 100

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global WealthTech Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Software

Service

Market Segmentation by Application:

Wealth Management

Retail Investment

Digital Brokerage

Others

What to Expect from this Report on WealthTech Market:

A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the WealthTech Market. You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years. Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the WealthTech Market. Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market? Complete research on the overall development within the WealthTech Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.

It provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global WealthTech Market. Furthermore, it offers detailed data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, sales, applications, annual performance in the industry, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, revenue, market share, and more.

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: WealthTech Market Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And More…

Conclusions of the Global WealthTech Market Professional Survey Report 2021 comprises:- Methodology, Analyst Introduction and Statistics Supply. In the end, the analysis comprises Wealth Tech SWOT analysis, investment partialness investigation, investment include research and development tendency investigation.

