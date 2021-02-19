Wealth Management Platform Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Finantix SpA, Fiserv Inc., InvestEdge Inc, Competitive Analysis, Market Growth, Forecast To 2027

Global Wealth Management Platform Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Wealth Management Platform Market ” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. Wealth management platform market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2.20 Bn in 2018 to US$ 7.19 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of +14.2% from the year 2019 to 2027. Growing inclination towards robo-advisory model expected to boost the market. The financial sector is continually integrating new technologies for providing financial services to its customers in cheaper as well as more efficient ways. These advanced and innovative technologies started gaining acceptance after the global financial crisis of 2019−20, during which strong regulations on traditional banks were imposed, and developments in the IT industry enhanced the incentives for the growth of nonbank as well as technology-based financial companies. According to the study, the demand for Wealth Management Platform is expected to expand more aggressively during the forecast period and with a higher revenue share. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Wealth Management Platform Market . The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Wealth Management Platform Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Comarch SA Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Finantix SpA Fiserv, Inc. InvestEdge, Inc. Profile Software SEI Investments Company SS and C Technologies, Inc. Temenos Headquarters SA

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Wealth Management Platform Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Wealth Management Platform Market segments and regions. The research on the Wealth Management Platform Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Wealth Management Platform Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics. This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Wealth Management Platform Market .

Wealth Management Platform Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Global Wealth Management Platform Market – Market Segmentation

Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Advisory Model

Human Advisory

Robo-Advisory

Hybrid

Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Business Function

Performance Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Portfolio Accounting and Trading Management

Financial Advice Management

Reporting

Others

Global Wealth Management Platform Market by Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

Global Wealth Management Platform Market by End-User

Investment Management Firms

Trading and Exchange Firms

Banks

Brokerage Firms

Others

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Wealth Management Platform Market Landscape

5. Wealth Management Platform Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Wealth Management Platform Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Wealth Management Platform Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Wealth Management Platform Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Wealth Management Platform Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Wealth Management Platform Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

