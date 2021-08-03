We spoke to the Portuguese musician, who was in Lisbon with Tokyo, from “La Casa de Papel”

Buba Espinho and Luís Trigacheiro appeared in the Príncipe Real for the actress Úrsula Corberó. It’s a month before the premiere.

Úrsula Corberó plays Tokyo in the series.

At the end of August 2020, the recordings of “La Casa de Papel” took place in Portugal. The Spanish series came to Lisbon (and the surrounding area) to shoot some scenes for the final season. The Netflix debut is scheduled for September 3rd.

The difference is that this time the season is divided into two parts: the first comes out in September, the second comes out three months later, on December 3rd. Last year NiT took pictures of the filming in central Lisbon – Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and a new character, played by Miguel Ángel Silvestre, were walking down the Elevador da Bica.

In addition, pictures of a replica of a Santos Populares party in the middle of Bairro Alto were shared on social networks – and there are also supposed to have been recordings in Cacilhas. The Portuguese singer and fado singer Buba Espinho also published a photo with Úrsula Corberó.

“Tokyo came to Lisbon to convince me and Luís Trigacheiro to be the main characters in the new season of Casa de Papel… I don’t think we will accept that. Gracias Úrsula! ”Wrote the Portuguese musician at the time.

To anticipate the new season’s debut (the trailer can already be seen), NiT spoke to Buba Espinho about this meeting. “She went to one of our shows at the Embassy in Príncipe Real, a show we do regularly. It’s always once or twice a month, ”explains the musician.

“We went in to sing and stood in the front row across from Ursula. At first I thought we were going to be robbed [risos]. “The 31-year-old Spanish actress wore a mask, but Buba Espinho says she is” unrecognizable “. “We couldn’t react the way we wanted, we were already playing on stage, it just looked down and started singing. She had hair like the figure. “

After the performance, they spent a few minutes talking and taking the photo. “I was a fan of the show from the beginning, at the time I didn’t even know they were recording in Portugal, but later, when talking to her, she told us there would be a lot of episodes here. She was really cool. “

Buba Espinho explains that, given the situation at the time, it was a quick encounter with some distance. “It was after the first detention. Close contact was almost impossible, we could only talk to Mask, she was on recordings and couldn’t get infected because it would be a risk for the series. We only talked a little, but not a lot, also given the situation we were going through at the time. Still, it was a very funny moment. “

The musician guarantees that Úrsula Corberó “enjoyed his concert very much”. “She says that she really likes Portugal and Portuguese music. That he liked Fado very much – and in this show he could hear Fado as well as the singing from the Alentejo, which he liked very much. And he says he comes to Portugal whenever he can. She liked the show very much, congratulated us and we also gave it to her because we are fans of her work and of ‘La Casa de Papel’. “

Úrsula Corberó was accompanied by other people, probably from the production of the series, but nobody Buba Espinho recognized. The musician says he’s pleased that Portuguese culture is featured in the narrative – likely in a Tokyo flashback.

“We’re a great country, from music to gastronomy, and I always think it’s great to be recognized in a series of this dimension that could have been filmed here. But it always amazes me, because we are really a wonderful people and country. “

And he adds, “I’m very curious to see it. I liked the show a lot, but of course now it will have this more personal side because I kind of followed it while they were here. I’ve also heard about a few more things that are going to happen on the show. It will add great value to our country, our music and our people. I still know something, but I can’t tell [risos]. But it has to do with Portuguese music, that’s sure to be good. “

Does that mean that the last season of “La Casa de Papel” will feature Portuguese music? “I think so, let’s see, I can’t go on, but I know there will be a really cool moment.” Buba assures him that he is not involved.

The musician has several concerts planned for August (7th in Cuba, 10th in Beja, 12th in Vidigueira, 13th in Barrancos, 20th in Aljustrel, 26th in Moura and 27th in Lisbon). He will also return to the Embassy in Príncipe Real on August 18th and 25th. The first are dates for the presentation of his self-titled debut album, which he released last year. And he’s already preparing his second album, which will have mostly original themes. Recording will begin shortly.

