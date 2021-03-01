We spent the day with Marselfie and Gema de Sousa in the new “Contra Informação”.

As a teenager and young adult, Filipe Portela grew up immersed in the intricacies of “Contra Informação” in the 1990s. Remember that you and your mother Mafalda Mendes de Almeida – the founder of Mandala, producer of the first formats – went to England “very young” to understand how they did such a program in Great Britain, called “Spitting Image”? . Above all, they wanted to know how such a format can be implemented in Portugal.

More than 25 years later, Contra Informação is back and Filipe is the director, a role he has held for a long time in this universe. In between there were other versions on different TV channels, including separate projects devoted to a single topic, such as sports – but always in the image of “Contra Informação”. This Monday, March 1st, “Do Contra” premieres – the new version of the humorous format.

The sketches can now be viewed daily online on the Sapo portal – there is a new episode every morning – and a shorter one. The lyrics are written by João Quadros, sent to the language team – directed by Mila Belo, who is responsible for the female characters – and then the puppets enter the scene.

NiT looked at the recordings with the “Do Contra” dolls. We followed a scene that focused on social communication – with characters representing José Rodrigues dos Santos, Clara de Sousa and José Alberto Carvalho, among others. The lynchpin of RTP1 is discussing ideas for its new book on Auschwitz, but the suggestions don’t seem to appeal exactly to colleagues.

As always, the goal is to satirize these personalities, exaggerate their physical or expressive properties, reflect on reality and play with it.

“The model always changes with the same restrictions because they are dolls. We can’t move the doll the way we move a person, we’ve always adjusted within the same limits, we’ve gone through sports programs, we’ve been in newspapers and magazines as little squares, we’ve had a radio version, we’ve participated in sports TV “We went huge distances with the dolls, it was always a very big world,” says Filipe Portela about NiT.

The director says that the goal is always to be “a place where everyone feels that we are saying what nobody is saying and that we all want to say ironically”.

The recordings take place in the studio of the World Academy in Carnaxide. The only ones not wearing masks are the dolls themselves, while a team of around 15 people ensures that everything goes as planned.

The prerecorded voices are thrown into the air while the manipulators – as the four professionals who handle the puppets are called – express them by saying these lines with all the necessary body language, either with the movements of the hands or Eyes, with the opening of the mouth or the posture of the trunk in general.

José Rodrigues dos Santos is one of the characters represented.

“Basically we are the actors, we give life to the puppets. We always have to pay attention to certain tics of the characters we are going to make, there is always a study on it, ”explains NiT Fernando Ramos, who is responsible for this team that has been working together since 2005 (even if there are more elements in time).

“It demands a lot from the body. There are dolls that are lighter, others that are simpler, but it depends on the doll’s face. Basically we always have one arm and an assistant who gets the other arm to balance the body’s movements, ”he adds. The most challenging shots, he says, are the specials in which they mix the dolls with real people, which is what will happen in this new version.

In addition to lifting the puppets in the air and performing their movements, it is important that the manipulators do not appear on the plane, which often forces them to be in uncomfortable and very physically demanding positions. And they have to match exactly what João Canto and Castro, Bruno Ferreira, Ricardo Monteiro and the NiT chronicler Miguel Lambertini recorded in the studio.

Filipe Portela coordinates the manipulators according to the scene. Sometimes it is necessary to place a certain doll higher than the others, sometimes the reaction needs to be adjusted for some reason or when it is not possible to make a certain gesture with your hands.

The dolls have only trunks – made practically on a real scale – and can weigh between 20 and 30 kilos. As in previous versions, the Argentine artist Pablo Bach draws caricatures of public figures. Then the latex foam molds are made in Portugal and it is Bruno Oliveira who takes care of the last details, such as the painting, among other things. He also installs the internal physical mechanisms that are then used by the manipulators in their work.

During shooting, it is often necessary to adjust a particular character’s eyes so that the character does not blink, shrink their necks, or straighten clothes or other props. The background is a blue color intensity that is then converted into post production scenarios.

The public can see in “Do Contra” figures like Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, António Costa, Marta Temido, Mário Centeno and André Ventura, among others. In addition to senior managers from the world of football such as Luís Filipe Vieira and Frederico Varandas, presenter Cristina Ferreira will also be one of the protagonists of the sketches.

As tradition dictates, everyone will have different names – so that he himself is a satire. In this new version we know that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will be “the mighty Marcelfie”, Mário Centeno “Mário Semtempo” and Marta Temido “Marta Tremido”. There is also “António Super Tosta”, “André Ditadura”, “Varandico Farandas”, “Juiz Filipe Vieira”, “Gema de Sousa”, “José Rodrigues dos Tontos” or “Cristina Malveira”.

A large team is involved in the recordings.

There is also a very special doll: the coronavirus itself. It will be a unit that is very present in the program and even talks about its malicious intentions – it is also a way to make the pandemic situation we live in a reality .

The first sketch is now available and presents us with “La Casa Sem Papel”, a political satire on “Lodo Banco”, which will be the starting point for this narrative, which is shaped by today’s times – since the recordings are more or less a week take time before the sketches go on air.

“Do Contra” is a project by producer MauMau Mia by Maurício Valente Ribeiro, who was looking for Mafalda Mendes de Almeida to revive the format (and some of the dolls were salvaged from previous editions of “Contra Informação” – around 300 in total).

It will last 11 months of the year – the break in 2021 is planned for the month of August. This means that the project may air for several years, although there is no specific confirmed period.

“We already had in most of the Portuguese channels, we will close the cycle [risos]and I hope it will be for many years to come. There is always fabric for the sleeves, every time we talk about dolls there is someone who says, “Now it was good”. But when was it not good? There is always something to enjoy. This program is always necessary because once we have a doll we can get him to say things that if he were a person he couldn’t. It would have a different strength. And the doll is a doll, it’s a joke. So everything is simpler and more ironic, ”adds Filipe Portela.

