we saw the french body horror film that won the Palme d’Or in Cannes (review)

The Cannes Film Festival is over and it is Titane by Julia Ducournau who receives the Palme d’Or two years after Parasite, the masterpiece by Bong Joon-ho. We saw the film the day it was released and we tell you what we thought of this feature film that caused discomfort, vomiting and nervous breakdowns when it premiered in Cannes.

Why we waited

Passionate about genre cinema, we waited impatiently for Julia Ducournau’s new film, her second after the very successful Grave, which had shaped many cineastes. With her previous film, the director had shown that French genre cinema is in the stomach and that the usual distrust of French cinema is unfounded.

Julia Ducournau had communicated very little about her new feature film, but the trailer released a month before the Cannes Film Festival was enough to arouse our curiosity even more. It remained silent no less intense, with very strong images that suggest a violent and sensual film between slasher and body horror, in the right line by David Cronenberg (Crash) and John Carpenter (Christine). The whole thing with a photograph with almost saturated colors, not without recalling that of the last films by Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, Only God Forgives).

So with all these expectations, we went to the theaters to see Titanium in theaters, this mysterious film, the content of which has been summed up in two laconic and enigmatic sentences:

After a string of unsolved crimes, a father finds his son, who has been missing for 10 years.

Titanium: Metal with high heat and corrosion resistance, which results in very hard alloys.

A film that leaves no one indifferent

The least we can say is that Titanium is a film that leaves no one indifferent. The first third, terrifying, initially contains the most violent scenes in the film, and the director plunges us straight into an inverted slasher as we see the crimes from the perspective of the huntress Alexia (played by an Agathe Rousselles Imperial). The director seems to be amused by her bloody effects, which are initially repulsive (do you like liquor?), But then quite funny, especially in this scene of a massacre in a shared apartment.

But that first third is actually a decoy, and most of the scenes in the trailer have been drawn from it. The film then begins a rather exciting change, moving from slasher to family drama, with the appearance of the character of Vincent Lindon, who in this role is absolutely masterfully against the job. The Student actor plays a fire department lieutenant whose son disappeared ten years ago, obsessed with control (his men, his body, his looks) and the image he has of being a man.

Obviously, like Julia Ducournau, who never kept her love for David Cronenberg a secret, this family drama is inevitably shaped by body horror. Even beyond a narrative element (the content of which we will reveal to you in the part with spoilers), which requires a little acceptance on the part of the viewer, the bodies in Titanium suffer. The scars, the scratches, the bites you inject yourself are legion. Two scenes, especially in the first part of the film, will make people with sensitive nipples uncomfortable …

An effective staging

Titan is an unbalanced film, or rather: unbalanced. This misalignment of the story is wanted by the director and plays a role in the viewer’s discomfort as it plays with our Cartesian minds. Julia Ducournau actually plunges us into everyday life with her slasher from the killer’s point of view, with a semblance of normality. (Which an ordinary slasher usually doesn’t do, since the appearance of the serial killer in the characters’ everyday lives breaks this everyday normality.) After the first third, the director plunges us into a second, completely normal everyday life (and just as unhealthy), sometimes interrupted by that narrative element that we have evoked and that belongs to the genre of fantasy. The film is a constant back and forth between everyday scenes and memories, rather short because we are in a fantastic film.

Besides the play of its fantastic actors, the other great strength of Titanium is of course its staging. Julia Ducournau shows how well she knows how to use her camera, and if some scenes seem almost like a joke, her technique is quite remarkable. The director shows how much she loves the cinema on the one hand and filming bodies on the other.

One last word before heading into the spoiler section for some food for thought to talk about music. Julia Ducournau meets again Jim Williams, the British composer with whom she worked on Grave and who has since specialized in compositions for horror cinema (we are thinking in particular of Possessor, who deeply influenced the mood at the last Festival de Gérardmer) . Above all, the director slips a few songs, absolutely terrific, especially two cover versions of Wayfaring Stranger, one of them from the group 16 Horsepower. We wanted to include that because we love David Eugene Edwards’ band.

Some ways to think about (with spoilers)

We would like to come back to this fantastic element that the viewer has to accept in order to fully appreciate Julia Ducournau’s film. Anyone who has seen Titanium knows: Alexia has sex with a car and then becomes pregnant. This element, which is at least difficult to accept for our Cartesian brains (even more so when we immerse ourselves in an ultra-normalized everyday life) is indeed very interesting for several reasons.

Mainly because this simple fantasy element (Alexia’s strange pregnancy) lifts the tension on two levels. First, Alexia’s pregnancy can tear her blanket apart as she pretends to be Vincent Lindon’s missing son and makes her body suffer in order to become a man as much as possible. In other words, this pregnancy plays the role of a timer before its true nature is revealed. Second, the viewer wonders what Alexia will give birth to.

And this second point is particularly interesting because it explains, in part, Julia Ducournau’s method. The filmmaker, fan of horror cinema, plays with the audience’s expectations and cinephilia. When we see Alexia pregnant we actually think of both the Alien saga and Rosemary’s Baby by Roman Polanski (1968). We then expect something necessarily monstrous. There is no doubt that this final film must be one of the director’s great inspirations for Titane.

Julia Ducournau is not satisfied with paying homage to Cronenberg, Carpenter and Rosemary’s baby von Polanski, but uses these inspirations to create her own puzzle, making her feature film a true cinephile ode. The fact that she turned a Vincent Lindon on completely against the job is part of the same process.

We particularly appreciated the director’s play with these cultural references. Crash and Christine’s inspiration is not only manifested in Alexia’s strange kiss on her father’s car after his accident. The Cronenberg themes are at the center of his story (body questions that the body horror allows) and are also narrative elements: the car fuck. The same goes for Christine with this weird sex scene where the car looks almost alive.

Please note: The film has no defects. In order for her story to work, the director had to sacrifice an important element: In order to escape the police who were looking for her, Alexia poses as Vincent’s son, who has been missing for ten years. However, the police seem no longer interested in Vincent’s son after he was (incorrectly) found. Of course, if the scriptwriter had opted for this more coherent element, the scenario would have been very different and she would have sacrificed some more intimate, very successful scenes.

A well-deserved Palme d’Or?

Does Titan deserve the Palme d’Or? Of course, we didn’t see all of the films that were released during the festival. For now we could see Benedetta from the great Paul Verhoeven and Annette from Leos Carax, who won the directing award. If we had very much appreciated that Asghar Farhadi would have won the Palme d’Or with A Hero (the writer of these lines has not seen the film but has to admit that he has a deep love for the Iranian director’s cinema), leave we recognize, however, that this Palme d’Or is entirely satisfactory because it reminds us how much French cinema, contrary to the many stereotypes that cling to its skin, is not lacking in richness and originality.

We encourage you to be interested in French cinema. This summer you have the opportunity to discover Adieu les cons, Albert Dupontel’s latest masterpiece. We also think of Annette, the amazing musical comedy starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, directed by the far too rare Leos Carax. Or Benedetta, who knows how to inspire you despite obvious flaws, be it only through the achievements of Virginie Efira and Charlotte Rampling as well as through the always effective staging of the brilliant Paul Verhoeven (Basic Instinct, Starship Troopers). Without forgetting, of course, Kaamelott: Premier Volet by Alexandre Astier and OSS 117: Alerte Rouge en Afrique Noire by Nicolas Bedos.

Conclusion

We liked Titanium a lot, despite some obvious flaws (we particularly regret one rather stupid narrative point that the director and screenwriter knowingly ignored in order to get their story to work). However, we are convinced that this film will appeal more to a cinephile audience who will enjoy watching the director with her cinephile skills in horror cinema. Other viewers should stay cool in this cinephile treasure hunt.