we now know how powerful Blade will be in the MCU

As the MCU fully launches into its fourth phase, today we see how powerful one of the most anticipated characters by Marvel fans will be: Blade.

A very strong character

In 2019 we learned that Blade would be joining the many characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that he would be played by the gigantic Mahershala Ali, whom we saw in particular in Moonlight, Green Book, Luke Cage’s first season, and the third saw of True Detective . An arrival, to say the least, especially since we haven’t seen the character in Blade: Trinity since 2004.

We were wondering how capable the MCU version would be, and it looks like we’ve gotten a few pointers lately. In fact, in episode 4 of the Loki series, a replica of Agent Mobius, played by Owen Wilson (15:39) brings us to our ears:

We brought Kree, Titans, Vampires here. Why do the demigods bother us?

While the line can be understood humorously, some people seem to get it differently. In fact, we can see in his enumeration that Agent Mobius puts the Kree, the Titans, and the Vampires on an equal footing. Of course, if the Titans, which includes Thanos (who we also call the Mad Titan), are more powerful than the Kree and the Vampires, there is no doubt that Mobius lists the most formidable races he has faced so far.

In other words, with years of experience, Mobius realizes that vampires are very powerful. However, Blade is a vampire hunter with vampire powers. That means it is overall more powerful than the vast majority of them.

It is worth remembering that in the comics, Blade not only benefits from slow aging (he is actually over 70 years old) and bite resistance, but is also endowed with resistance, strength and superhuman speed without forgetting his very keen senses, which also enable him to identify the forces emanating from the supernatural. Without forgetting his talent for martial arts and the use of weapons.

While they are mentioned in Captain Marvel, the Kree are already in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 1, in the person of Ronan the Prosecutor. He was very strong and was defeated thanks to the combined efforts of all the Guardians, while he was certainly among the strongest of the Kree. With what we know about Blade’s abilities and the elements Mobius mentioned, then we can wonder if Blade will not be more powerful than Ronan the Accuser.

While not scheduled for Phase 4 of the MCU, Blade is expected to show up in the MCU very soon. He’s part of that long list of highly anticipated characters like the Fantastic Four. It remains to be seen which of these characters will be inducted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe!