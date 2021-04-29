We need to talk about this disturbing scene of “A Girl With Potential”.

It’s one of the films of the year, and it finally hits Portuguese cinemas the week after the Oscars, where it won a trophy for Best Original Screenplay. He’s also the most enigmatic of the nominees, mostly because he got the world to debate what kind of movie it would be.

Is it a revenge movie? A black comedy? A thriller? “A girl with potential” can be a little bit of anyone as we follow Cassie (Carey Mulligan) and find out what kind of person she is, what motivates her, and what she ultimately wants later.

It’s a one-woman show and regardless of the barricade you find yourself in, it is certain that for those who saw the film there will be at least one scene that goes straight to the top of the most disturbing of the year goes. And unexpected.

Plagued by the injury to medical school colleague Nina, who later died, Cassie stopped in time. He left the course, stayed at his parents’ house, did not seek romantic relationships and was content with a mundane job in a cafe.

At night, Cassie turns into a predator and seeks retaliation as a kind of revenge on all the men who raped Nina – and who she believes continue to do so. It’s not the violent rapists you want to crack down on, but the so-called good guys who take advantage of the vulnerabilities to break the rules, always with a plausible excuse that can help them get away with it. And they usually get away with it.

In this revenge scenario, we accompany Cassie to the last scene. Final warning: if you haven’t seen the movie, stop reading immediately.

On the perfect opportunity to get revenge on her friend Nina’s rapist, Cassie decides to infiltrate her bachelorette party. Alone, disguised as a stripper and covered in make-up, she stormed into the party with dozens of uncontrolled men.

“She had to wear all kinds of armor,” explains Mulligan of the character’s choice of clothing. “The people in this house would never have imagined seeing Cassie like this because when they met her in college, she didn’t look like that. she uses [a roupa e a maquilhagem] as a weapon to enter the house. It’s the only weapon you have. “

It is here that Emerald Fennell – the director who made her debut in this position, who previously only worked as an actress – decides to give up the conventions of revenge film. All of this through a scene that is supposed to make the viewer uncomfortable.

Cassie’s plan went as planned: drug addict, he was alone with Nina’s rapist, who was now tied to a bed. At that moment he reveals his identity and announces what he is coming for: to stick a scalpel in the chest with the name of the friend who died because of him.

Al Monroe, the rapist, manages to break free and the two fight on the bed. With a pillow in hand, the man puts it on Cassie’s face. For long seconds we silently watched the painful suffocation of the heroine and the main character until they died.

The decision proved controversial, although thanks to Cassie’s brilliant planning, the plan of revenge was successful. “Of course, the funniest ending for her would be to go away while everything was on fire. But I don’t think I know a world where that could happen. The only world I know is one where you have a woman and a man with a gun together in the same room. The odds are all against you, ”says Fennell.

“We felt it wouldn’t be beneficial for the encounter between these two characters to be physical (9.9 out of 10). We had to tell the truth, ”confirms Mulligan.

Unlike the other moments in the film which are heavily stylized, the death scene is raw and doesn’t resort to artistry. It’s a moment of desperation for two characters, one fighting for life and the other slowly trying to use a pillow as a weapon.

“It is important to me that if the audience expects or wants violence, it happens when women try to be violent. That’s exactly why we never chose violence: because it goes wrong, ”explains Fennell. “It doesn’t matter how smart she can be or how accurate the plan was. It is very difficult for a woman to physically fight a man. “

Although Cassie walked into the house fully aware that her death might be one of the results – and planned what would happen if that were her end – the desperation is palpable. “What happens to her is terrible and the way she fights for life proves that it wasn’t the result she intended. But she was so desperate that she did something extremely dangerous. “

Regarding the ending, Fennell explains that even if he were successful, he could never be happy. “Even if I managed to disfigure it, I would go to jail. What would the happy ending be for you in such a place? None. “

The letter to the lawyer defending Nina’s rapist continued his plan for revenge even after his death. A bittersweet result that not everyone liked, but that was the only thing on the table for the director.

“It was the only ending that could be real. I believe that for me and everyone who took part in the film, the reason they loved the film is because we felt it was true and that we felt it was terribly real . That doesn’t mean it isn’t devastating and cruel to see, but I couldn’t imagine any other way. “

Despite wishing that I could have done it another way and that there would be a distant chance to turn it all into a happy ending. “But what would the goal be? It would be the kind of film that I really didn’t want to make. “

