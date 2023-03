We need help finding this missing Michigan woman. She may have been killed.

The FBI has launched an infinite search for a Michigan girl who has been lacking for almost three months, with authorities suspecting she may need been killed.

In accordance with the Detroit FBI workplace, 35-year-old Heather Mae Kelley of Portage has been lacking since Dec. 10.

“There’s moreover proof to counsel that she may need been the sufferer of a murder,” the FBI talked about in a press launch Tuesday.

When Heather Mae Kelley went lacking

Kelley, a mom of eight, left her dwelling at about 9 p.m. Dec. 10 and called her youngsters at about 10:30 to inform them she might be home shortly.

She did not make it as shortly as further, and her pickup was discovered deserted the next day at North Sprinkle Avenue and East Michigan Avenue in Comstock Township, authorities talked about.

Heather Mae Kelley

Kelley is 5 ft, 8 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes. She regularly wears a silver heart necklace and has tattoos on her forearms of a lion, a rose and a dream catcher.

A Facebook page called Help Us Find Heather Kelley has been created.

Silent Observer is providing a reward of as pretty a whole lot as $5,000 for info which may finish in Kelley’s whereabouts.

Be taught one among many most fascinating strategies by which whereby whereby to assist

The FBI, together with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Workplace and the Portage police, is requesting most people’s assist uncover Kelley. When it’s best to have any particulars about her whereabouts, or any ideas which could assist clarify her disappearance, you is liable to be urged to title the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Workplace at (269) 383-8748 or the Portage police at (269) 329-4567.

Ideas will even be submitted on-line at ideas.fbi.gov.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: FBI seeks help finding missing woman Heather Mae Kelly