We know why John Walker didn’t return his suit after his impeachment

After the new, newly appointed Captain America was embroiled in a grueling madness at the end of the fourth episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he was very quickly removed from his post. In any case, John Walker had to return Steve Rogers’ shield … but not his costume. Even showing off in public with his old costume and a new shield should have hurt him … but it wasn’t like that at all. Why ? The screenwriter of the series wanted to provide some clarification on this.

Captain assassin

John Walker is a very interesting character as he is not a Manichean character at all. Introduced at the end of the first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the character appeared to have all of the qualities required to be the next to play Captain America: bravery, dedication, strength (except that he has a charisma to say the least .. relative to Steve Rogers).

His “Freak Out” at the end of Episode 4 surprised everyone. However, this turning point was predictable for comic book fans who recognized the US agent in John Walker.

John Walker reappears with a suit and shield

After killing a Flag Smasher, John is brought before a government commission and dismissed. His Captain America shield is also confiscated.

Drunk with anger, he decides not to let go of it. After hearing about the legal vacuum that defines the owner of the sign, the ex-soldier decides to continue defeating the crime in public.

To do this, he dons his Captain America costume, creates a brand new, inexpensive shield (that won’t last long), and reappears in the middle of the battle between Sam Wilson and the Flag Smashers.

No penalty for breaking the judgment

With his intentions unclear and his anger immense, John Walker clearly posed a threat. It would have been easy to imagine that out of jealousy he would attack Sam Wilson and see him in Captain’s new costume.

Oddly enough, nobody seems to care too much about the latter. However, the fact that he has reappeared in public in this fashion so soon after his murder should not go unnoticed.

Although John Walker ultimately helped Sam Wilson and did not interfere with his mission, his costume should have been subsequently confiscated along with the shield.

A carefully considered detail

Screenwriter Malcolm Spellman wanted to explain why the government wouldn’t punish him for it. He explains that “system guilt” is rare for someone like him, a war veteran and national hero.

This, in fact, follows the logic of the government, which decided not to send him to court-martial despite stealing the life of an unarmed man in a weak position. Malcolm Spellman continues:

“When is someone like him given (a sanction)? You can’t be unrealistic in telling a story.”

The showrunner adds that while John Walker doesn’t pay a heavy price for legal affairs, he is undergoing a very complex personal examination and his unstable psychology makes him vulnerable.

This vulnerability makes him a restless character: neither angel nor demon, it is difficult to know what to expect next.

With the US agent a clear antagonist in the comics and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine seem determined to deal with him, it’s hard to know what this character has in store for us in the future.