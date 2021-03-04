We know the date when all life on earth will be gone

We previously gave you the 10 best post-apocalyptic films of all time, but are we going to see this apocalypse? If not, when will it happen? When will all life have left the earth? Scientists have long studied this question and can now give an answer.

The end of the world

We hear of the “end of the world” often, whether in post-apocalyptic films or in certain predictions (like the one that stated that the world would be ruined on December 21, 2012). However, the end of the world is to be distinguished from the end of humanity. As a civilization and as a species, we could be made to disappear, and it is also likely that it is our fault (pollution, mismanagement of resources and inventory of nuclear waste …).

However, the world, earth, and other life forms could go on living even if our species died out. When man is no longer there, then what will definitely kill all forms of life on earth? A new study backed by NASA’s Exoplanet Habitability Research tells us more about it.

The trigger event

In order to better decipher the evolution of the earth in the future, Kazumi Ozaki (University of Toho in Japan) and Chris Reinhard (Georgia Institute of Technology) created a model of the climate, biology and geology of the earth Understand how the latter behaves in will evolve over the next billions of years.

The two scientists published their results in Nature Geoscience, and for them the answer to the end of the world lies in oxygen. This is because the earth’s atmosphere filled with oxygen is not a permanent feature. Oxygen was also very scarce in our atmosphere until 2.4 billion years ago when cyanobacteria evolved to absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. This development must bring forth all of the all-cell life forms that we know on earth today. But why shouldn’t it be like this for eternity? The biggest problem is with the sun.

All life will disappear from the face of the earth

As the stars get older, they get hotter. This will inevitably lead to global warming. According to the study published by Reinhard and Ozaki, the sun will get so hot in a billion years that it will drastically reduce CO2 levels. Indeed, with global warming, more and more water vapor is being formed and carbon dioxide is being absorbed at an ever faster rate.

No photosynthesis without CO2. The plants will soon no longer be able to survive and produce oxygen. Reinhard is certain that the collapse in oxygen levels will be just dizzying, as oxygen could almost disappear from the atmosphere in just 10,000 years (from 21% today to less than 1%). Conversely, methane rates will skyrocket and reach 10,000 times what is known today.

the date of the end of living species as we know them on earth

In just over a billion years, an atmosphere far more suffocating than we know will prevent multicellular life. Without the oxygen we know today, the ozone layer will evaporate and UV will hit the earth with more force and all the harmful consequences we know. Only a single-cell life could somehow survive then, but life as we know it today will no longer exist.

The scientists responsible for this study also specify that even if oxygen is an important biomarker, in the future we could possibly be persuaded to classify the exoplanets differently, since several unicellular organisms could exist on a distant exoplanet even without oxygen.