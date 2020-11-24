We know more about the lifespan of the CD Projekt Red set

Still slated for December 10th, 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 is without a doubt the most anticipated video game of the year. While the recent leaks revealed important information about the new CD Projekt Red-Set, today we are learning more about its lifespan.

Lots of side quests!

This is often one of the first questions we ask ourselves when buying a video game: its lifespan. In fact, we’re generally more inclined to spend anywhere between $ 50 and $ 80 on a game that lasts 100 hours than a game that barely takes 30 hours.

The latest statements from a developer of the Red RPG CD project give us an idea of ​​the lifespan of Cyberpunk 2077. Lukasz Babiel, who is responsible for testing the quality of the game and finding the slightest problem, said this on Twitter, he should be in his 175th game hour and has not yet finished his game.

However, these numbers should be put into perspective. As the tester says, as part of his work he is forced to play the game slowly at the highest level of difficulty. However, his goal is not to complete the game 100%.

Not really, that’s just one of my slow playtroughs on the most difficult difficulty level, where I play more secretly than usual, plunder everything, use all the functions of the game and take my time;).

Regardless, Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to provide long hours of entertainment. We recall that The Witcher 3, also developed by CD Projekt Red, had an average lifespan of 180 hours to complete the game. We also know that the Night City map will be smaller than The Witcher 3’s, and the main story will also be shorter. However, the developers have invested a lot in the side quests that promise numerous. We’re glad !