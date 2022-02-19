We know more about the confrontation between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader

Fans of the Star Wars universe have been looking forward to 2022 as Disney has decided to gamble big on the franchise this year. In fact, several series have been announced that take up the universe of George Lucas, for example the third season of The Mandalorian, but also new series like Andor or Obi-Wan Kenobi. And it’s precisely on the latter that the producers of the series gave us more details on what promises to be the fight of the century.

the great return of these star figures

When we learned of the release date for the next Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series earlier this month, slated for May 2022, more and more information about the Disney+ series was leaking out. We then had more details about the cast as well as the characters that will be present, notably the return of big names like Princess Leia the Grand Inquisitor but most notably Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader signing the big return of Hayden Christensen in the role.

We’d already seen a preview of this “Duel of the Century” unveiled by Lucasfilm a few months earlier, in an image showing Obi-Wan facing Darth Vader with Ewan McGregor in the title role. But a recent rumor has it that there are not one, but two duels between the Jedi Master and his former apprentice.

As LMROnline reports, Lucasfilm President and Producer Kathleen Kennedy called the planned fight between Obi-Wan and the Sith Lord “the revenge of the century”. Set between the films Revenge of the Sith (2005) and A New Hope (1977), the producer promises “two epic battles” between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader that will rank “at the pinnacle” of duels in the franchise.

the most anticipated duel of the franchise

The director of the series, Deborah Chow, known for her work as a director on several series such as Mr. Robot, Better Caul Sall or recently the first season of The Mandalorian, explained:

We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without talking about Anakin or Vader.

Ewan McGregor, who played the young Jedi knight-turned-master in the Star Wars prequels, also said:

There is a great desire for this character to return. Fans have waited long enough. The best part is that it has allowed me to find myself with Hayden. […] We will face each other again. It could be very satisfying for everyone. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!

As a reminder, the story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi suffered his greatest defeat: the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who became the terrible Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be available on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.