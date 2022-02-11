We interviewed Scott Eastwood, protagonist of the romantic comedy I Want You Back.

One of Clint Eastwood’s sons plays one of the characters in the film, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

Scott Eastwood is one of the protagonists.

This Friday, February 11th, a new romantic comedy premiered. It’s called “I Want You Back” and can be viewed on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. Directed by Jason Orley, it brings together actors such as Scott Eastwood, Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez and Manny Jacinto, among others.

The story was written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, two of the producers of This Is Us and new comedy How I Met Your Father. Peter and Emma, ​​in their thirties, have just lost their relationship. Desperate, they band together to sabotage their exes’ new relationships and win them back. But maybe things don’t go as expected.

Having appeared in films such as Battle of the Pacific: Uprising, Snowden, Fast and Furious 8 and Suicide Squad, Scott Eastwood is one of the sons of legendary actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood. NiT interviewed him about the debut of I Want You Back.

Hello Scott. how is everything?

So where are you calling from?

From Lisbon, Portugal.

Oh I love Lisbon. I was there about three years ago. I had a lot of fun. I was all over the city and then I went to Peniche. I’ve never been south of Lisbon, but I wanted to do it – and I’ll be back. When I was recording in Bulgaria, I had a week’s vacation and just flew to Lisbon, I had never been there and really wanted to go to Portugal.

You’ll have to go back to see the rest of the country, but getting to the subject of the interview, what made you want to make the film I Want You Back?

I’ve always wanted to be part of a romantic comedy. I really like the genre, I’d read a few scripts over the years but I didn’t think they were good enough and this one was a good take. I read it and laughed out loud – a big sign that I needed to be a part of it. And we had a great director, Jason Orley. After seeing Big Time Adolescence, which he directed, I really wanted to work with him. And it put together a great cast.

What distinguishes your character in the film?

I liked that it was really approachable. And it ends up teaching the other characters some lessons. It’s not like they’re archetypes of the asshole or the villain, those kinds of clichés that we’ve seen before… The film has a lot of nuance, it’s not just “I don’t like this character”. They all have different dimensions, and you begin to understand each’s flaws and context.

What was the biggest challenge in producing “I Want You Back”?

Probably Covid-19. The film was great, everyone was super funny, but with Covid-19 it was challenging, it was tough. We had to interrupt the recording a couple of times, it wasn’t as fun as it could have been.

Did you do anything specific to get into the spirit of the character and prepare for the role?

That character wasn’t a big deal… They wanted a personal trainer, I work out every day – I lived my normal life. The funniest thing was hanging out with Charlie Day every day. I had done a movie with him a few years ago, so we had a really cool friendship and it was fun hanging out with him longer, dinner and stuff like that.

He said he wanted to explore the romantic comedy genre. He has done different types of films throughout his career. Do you like a certain genre most?

That’s a good question, I don’t know. Certain genres are more emotionally demanding. When you’re telling a true story, when it’s something people gave their lives to, it’s an added weight that you carry while filming it… This film was just fun. It’s good to have that gender balance.

What kind of film would you like to make but haven’t had the opportunity yet?

I would like to someday make a film about a scammer. Like “Catch me if you can”. And also some very strong dramas that I would love to be a part of. And maybe something like those fun action movies that explore different genres, like an action comedy or something that’s a bit off my usual and different register.

What is your greatest professional ambition?

I’ve been trying to make a film for a long time. It’s pretty disheartening that it’s not happening, but making films is harder, a lot harder than people think. You really have to keep going until people say no or there’s a delay. So it would be nice to do it yourself and check it off this list.

As a director or producer?

No, I still don’t want to perform, maybe in my 40s.

Do you see your nickname as an asset or can it also be a disadvantage?

am i a disadvantage [risos]? I don’t know, I don’t spend much time thinking about it. I just get there, keep working and try to make the best films with the best partners in the best way I can.

Scott also directed a film about the Los Angeles riots in 1992. What can you tell us about your character?

Yes, we have already recorded it. Without giving too much away I can say that he is part of a group that is stealing things in the riots. It’s an interesting film with an interesting context and the director Ariel Vromen is very good.

