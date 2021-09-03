We have already seen the first episodes of “La Casa de Papel” – and you can expect more of them

The fifth and final season of the Spanish Netflix series starts this Friday, but does not end until December.

It’s the beginning of the end. This Friday, September 3rd, the fifth and final season of “La Casa de Papel” starts on Netflix. But unlike the previous one, this one is divided into two parts of five episodes. The first five are already available on the streaming platform, the rest won’t come for three months, on December 3rd.

“La Casa de Papel” is a game changer series and a paradigmatic case of the hour in the television and film industry. It showed that it was possible to create a world phenomenon with a story that wasn’t told in English and was critical for Netflix to continue its commitment to developing productions in multiple countries, contributing to the local industry and democratizing the market .

The series created by Álex Pina began on the Spanish television channel Antena 3. After Netflix had acquired the first season (split into two parts) and distributed it worldwide, the international phenomenon began. The streaming platform eventually bought the series and financed the production of the following seasons.

“La Casa de Papel” continued to function, retaining the elements that made it a success – the charismatic characters named after cities, the red overalls and Dalí masks, the rebellious and even ideological side of the meticulously planned attacks. But the truth is that the series never managed to surpass the quality of the first two parts. Which proves once again that more budget doesn’t necessarily mean better fiction.

Additionally, it fell into the almost inevitable repetition when – during episodes at the end – it returned to the protagonists in a new epic heist, this time at the Bank of Spain, where the bar is higher and the threats are greater. The overwhelming and addicting rhythm continues. But it has lost the novelty effect, there is no longer the glitter when we saw the first 20 episodes of “La Casa de Papel” and we realized that we were seeing something other than the usual.

This trend apparently continues into the fifth and final season. NiT has already seen the first two episodes (of a total of five) and the narrative continues exactly where it left off more than a year ago without slowing down for a second.

In other words, it has been more of the same for far too long. One of the small differences this season that we can reveal without spoilers is that it will be more violent and action-packed – there will be an almost warlike atmosphere that starts at the beginning of the season.

After a tense “Cold War”, the action is simmering on a large scale, both between the “pickers” and the authorities of the Bank of Spain – as in the department of the professor who was imprisoned by the mad Inspector Sierra.

Another element that promises to please many Portuguese viewers is the fact that Portugal is one of the scenarios in the last season of “La Casa de Papel”. In another inappropriate flashback by one of the protagonists, Tokyo, we see her with an old friend with whom she has committed robberies and experience intense moments of passion in different areas of the greater Lisbon area. In addition, there will be Portuguese music and culture in these plot sections.

It may be attractive, but it seems irrelevant to the present day of the narrative. Anyone who does not leave the scene despite long deceased in history is Berlin. Once one of the best characters in the series, the fact that he repeats himself ad nauseam in multiple flashbacks (this time in Denmark with an electronics engineer son who will be relevant to the heist) makes us weary of him. These scenes are also used to break the intense rhythm within the Bank of Spain, but they don’t fit perfectly in the end and we feel like they’re too much.

Arturito is another of the characters who were brilliant in the first few seasons but don’t make sense after that time. Continuing the plot seems like a far-fetched way to maintain some nostalgia for how it all started, but every second that pops up on the screen is less than a second of good storytelling in the series.

That being said, we can only deduce that “La Casa de Papel” will maintain the level and continue to entertain millions of fans around the world. But we hope that the series won’t go down in history just for the first two parts and the global phenomenon that evolved from it. It would be a waste if you couldn’t do more, if you couldn’t surprise us with your goodbye.

