We finally know who will play the main character of the prequel on Netflix

After the success of the first season of The Witcher series, Netflix intends to take advantage of it as much as possible. While Season 2 is long overdue, we’ve just learned more about the split, which must focus on the first wizard of this universe envisioned by writer Andrzej Sapkowski. We’ll take stock immediately!

The Blood Origin Prequel

The prequel of Blood Origin, announced by Netflix last July, will take place in an elven world, 1,200 years ahead of the world we know from The Witcher. In this prequel we will have the opportunity to witness the birth of the very first wizard and the events that will lead to the amalgamation of humans and elves.

We all know Geralt de Riv. But do you know who the first witcher is?

We are preparing the mini-series “The Witcher: Blood Origin”, a spin-off from The Witcher, in which you can meet the very first witcher. And it happens … soon.

July 27, 2020

The Blood Origin prequel consists of 6 episodes and is supervised by the screenwriter Declan de Barra. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as executive producer and Andrzej Sapkowski, author of The Witcher book series, will serve as creative consultant.

The heroine chosen for Blood Origin

Netflix was slated to announce very soon that Jodie Turner-Smith had been selected to star in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Our colleagues at EW have learned this.

The main protagonist of the prequel, the baptized haste, who will therefore be the first witcher, is described as follows:

An elite warrior with the voice of a goddess has left her clan and her position as guardian of the queen to follow her heart and become a nomadic musician. However, there came a time when she had to do math on the continent. It forces him to come back, take up arms again and continue his quest for vengeance and redemption.

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith is far from unknown, having recently appeared in the film Queen & Slim (a 2019 dramatic thriller) and previously in Nightflyers (a science fiction television series Horrible), The Last Ship (a post-apocalypy science fiction television series); and True Blood, HBO’s drama fantasy series. Meanwhile, The Witcher’s second season is expected in 2021. If you want to know more about the plot of this second season, we invite you to read our final article on the subject.