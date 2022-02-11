We finally know if there will be sex in the Amazon series

After months or years of waiting, the Amazon Prime series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally revealed itself more fully through new images. For the time being, these show no violent or sexual scenes, elements that have left fans wondering. The showrunners have therefore spoken up to dispel any doubt.

The Rings of Power: A series that has fans worried

We’re slowly approaching D-Day, but you still have to wait until September 2, 2022 to discover the Amazon Prime Video series The Rings of Power. While we already know that it will “follow a cast of characters, both familiar and new, who face the dreaded reemergence of evil in Middle-earth,” some fans are particularly skeptical about the prequel series to the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

While some worry that the inclusiveness and diversity will introduce inconsistencies in the lore created by Tolkien, others worry that the series is taking too much advantage of other hit works like Game of Thrones. The famous series based on the novels by George RR Martin has become known above all for the omnipresence of sex and very brute force. Two elements that could be described as part of the Lord of the Rings saga. However, Rings of Power showrunners want to reassure fans.

A family series

Yesterday, Variety media published an article covering what we know about the upcoming series on Amazon Prime Video. JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the two showrunners, spoke at length about what fans and newcomers can expect in September. When asked about the presence of sex and violence, it was clear: The Rings of Power will not be a series that focuses particularly on these elements, or at least not too much.

[L’objectif est] to make a series for everyone, for kids aged 11, 12 and 13, even if sometimes they have to hide their eyes when it’s a little too scary. We talked about the tone in Tolkien’s books. It’s a work that’s at times quite frightening – and at times very intense, at times quite political, at times quite sophisticated – but it’s also comforting, sane and optimistic. It’s about friendship and brotherhood and misfits overcoming great darkness. Patrick McCay

However, don’t imagine that there will be no nudity, as we know in particular that the directors were looking for “talent content with partial or full nudity”. On the other hand, such an explicit scene of a sexual nature as Game of Thrones should not be shown, while we imagine that the hemoglobin outpourings will be rather rare. The most sensitive fans can therefore be reassured on this particular aspect, although others may well be divided. Payne and McKay claim that despite their respect for the original work, they chose to take many liberties.

You can discover the end result on your screens on Amazon Prime Video from September 2, 2022.