we finally know if there will be part 2 or not

Dune by Denis Villeneuve was released in France on September 15th and is one of the biggest phenomena of 2021. While the rest of the film was uncertain, we finally know whether it will actually launch or not.

Legendary lifts the veil on the sequel

The least we can say is that Denis Villeneuve faced a hell of a challenge with the attack on Frank Herbert’s Dune, a veritable monument by SF that is deemed unsuitable. Especially in view of the successive failures of the gigantic David Lynch and Alejandro Jodorowsky.

But since Incendies, the adaptation of the masterpiece of the same name by Wajdi Mouawad, the Quebec director has proven that he is one of the most talented filmmakers of his generation. And it is most certainly not fans of First Contact and Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to the monument to Sir Ridley Scott, of whom he is perhaps the most worthy heir, who will say that Villeneuve was not made to take on the challenge.

In a rough adaptation of the first part of the first volume, Dune is designed as a franchise. If Warner, who produces and distributes the film, is aware of the immense potential of this saga, which Denis Villeneuve says can rival Disney’s Star Wars, the existence of Dune – Part 2 was conditionally successful for the first film.

Despite a calming start, the film grossed just $ 130 million at global box offices. Those numbers qualify, of course, as the film was only just released in the US, but fans still had to worry about HBO Max because of Warner’s distribution strategy, which is to release the film in theaters at the same time resulted in Dune being found on all illegal download sites. Fortunately, Warner CEO Ann Sarnoff had comments that should be extremely comforting.

Today it is the turn of Legendary Pictures, who co-produced the film by Denis Villeneuve, to finally lift the veil on the fate of Dune. The American production company spoke on Twitter:

October 26, 2021

Excellent news for fans of Denis Villeneuve’s film and Frank Herbert’s novel. We also know that the second film should be even more action-focused, as the first opus had a mission to plant the universe and introduce the various protagonists.

If there is no release date yet, Dune – Part 2 should probably be out by 2023, Denis Villeneuve hopes to reach the second part in 2022. We can’t wait to find Paul Atréides, Dame Jessica and Chani! If you enjoyed this article, don’t hesitate to read our full review of the film.