We Could See 200+ ‘Shooting Stars’ Per Hour In Rare Outburst Next Week, Say Astronomers

The Leonid meteor bathe will peak simply after midnight on Friday, November 18, 2022. Getty

Within the wake of this week’s dramatic complete lunar eclipse a uncommon meteor outburst might be coming to the evening skies the world over.

The Leonid meteor bathe will peak simply after midnight on Friday, November 18, 2022. The results of mud grains left within the internal photo voltaic system by comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, the Leonids run yearly from November 6 by way of 30, and below regular situations produce as much as about 15 “taking pictures stars” per hour.

Named after their radiant level within the constellation of Leo “the lion,” Leonids are largely quick, brilliant meteors with a persistent “practice” behind every that may be seen for a second or extra.

That makes them probably the greatest of the 12 months—behind August’s Persieds and December’s Geminids—but it surely’s potential that 2022 might see the Leonids placed on the 12 months’s best show. In response to the American Meteor Society as much as 250 “taking pictures stars” per hour might happen if some predictions come true. Russian astronomer Mikhail Maslov and Japanese astronomer Mikiya Sato have beforehand predicted that 2022 might see Earth bust by way of an historical and dense stream of meteoroids from 55P/Tempel-Tuttle to presumably trigger between 50 and 200 brilliant “taking pictures stars per hour. Sadly a few of these outbursts—in the event that they occur in any respect—could happen throughout daytime for North America.

So the most effective time to see the Leonids meteor bathe in 2022 isn’t clear, however there are two choices:

Earlier than midnight on Thursday, November 17, 2022 earlier than the Final Quarter Moon rises, although the constellation of Leo shall be low on the horizon at the moment as seen from the northern hemisphere.

Pre-dawn hours of Friday, November 18, 2022 when Leo shall be excessive within the sky, although with the Final Quarter Moon making “taking pictures stars” more durable to see.

A extra rounded strategy could be to go stargazing round midnight between November 17-21 to maximise your probabilities of seeing one thing extra-special. That gained’t be sensible for many.

Taking pictures stars come from streams of particles of mud and particles—meteoroids—left within the photo voltaic system by passing comets. As Earth orbits the solar, these particles collide with its environment and heat-up as they disintegrate, inflicting a streak of sunshine within the sky.

The Leonids are sooner and brighter than most taking pictures stars as a result of the stream of meteoroids that causes them is orbiting the Solar in the wrong way as Earth. They strike Earth’s higher environment full-on at 160,000 mph/257,000 kmh, many occasions sooner than a rushing bullet.

Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle is likely one of the shortest interval comets astronomers know of and it buzzes into the photo voltaic system to loop across the Solar each 33 years. Nevertheless, it’s at the moment 19 astronomical models (au) from Earth (round so far as Uranus) within the path of (however far past) the planet Venus. In response to NASA, its nucleus measures solely about 2.24 miles/3.6 kilometers throughout.

Earlier than the Leonids peak sky-watchers could discover some “taking pictures stars” from the Northern Taurids, which peak simply after midnight on Friday, November 11, 2022. About 5 to 10 “taking pictures stars” are anticipated every hour. This meteor bathe’s supply is mud and particles left within the internal photo voltaic system by Comet 2P Encke.

Wishing you clear skies and extensive eyes.