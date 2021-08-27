we asked you to draw link and then it got out of control (71 pics)

we asked you to draw link and then it got out of control (71 pics)

A while ago we asked you to draw a dinosaur from a drawing and we really liked the result. Yesterday later in the day we rerun the operation on our Geek Trolls Facebook page and many of you guys have participated again. We therefore suggest that you find the 71 best pictures of this little challenge in this article!

The basic drawing

First, here is the basic drawing we offered you on Geek’s Trolls:

And here’s what you did with it!

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8th)

9)

10)

11)

12)

13)

14)

fifteen)

16)

17)

18)

19)

20)

21)

22)

23)

24)

25)

26)

27)

28)

29)

30)

31)

32)

33)

34)

35)

36)

37)

38)

39)

40)

41)

42)

43)

44)

45)

46)

47)

48)

49)

50)

51)

52)

53)

54)

55)

56)

57)

58)

59)

60)

61)

62)

63)

64)

65)

66)

67)

68)

69)

70)

71)

And if you want to keep the fun longer, you know we offered you the same type of challenge of drawing Goku and that made us laugh again too.