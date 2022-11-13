“We are currently consulting legal counsel”- TSM addresses the community after title sponsor FTX files for bankruptcy

American esports large Group SoloMid, also referred to as TSM, shared a press release on Twitter relating to their title sponsor FTX on Sunday (November 13).

Within the replace, the esports group said that they’ve been carefully following the state of affairs surrounding FTX’s chapter submitting and that that they had “no perception” into the matter.

Group SoloMid additionally said that they’re consulting with authorized counsel for the following steps:

“TSM has been carefully following the state of affairs surrounding FTX. We have now no perception into the matter apart from what has been reported publicly. We’re at present consulting authorized counsel to find out one of the best subsequent steps to guard our group, employees, followers, and gamers.”

TSM claims that the group is “secure and worthwhile” after FTX recordsdata for chapter, followers react

Within the last part of the general public handle, Group SoloMid asserted that the esports group is “constructed on a strong basis,” and that they’re worthwhile.

The replace concluded with the group expressing optimism for a profitable yr in 2023:

“To be clear, TSM is constructed on a strong basis. We’re secure and worthwhile, and we proceed to forecast profitablilty for this yr, subsequent yr, and past. We sit up for an incredible yr in 2023.”

The handle attracted greater than 120 fan reactions, with some Twitter customers stating that Group SoloMid ought to take away the FTX branding from their official handles:

@TSM drop the FTX homies there's no method they'll be paying anymore

A number of neighborhood members expressed help for the esports group, commenting:

Co-owner of Full Squad Gaming and esports persona Jake “JakeSucky” Fortunate shared the group’s replace on his Twitter deal with and said:

TSM has reassured their fan base that the Org is each worthwhile and financially sound even with the information that their main sponsor FTX has filed for chapter

The CEO and founding father of Group New Age, Kirsh, needed to understand how TSM remains to be worthwhile after the group’s title sponsor filed for chapter:

@JakeSucky Could be tremendous to see how they're worthwhile

Twitter consumer @Atomicfreeze reminded the net neighborhood that Group SoloMid additionally owns a preferred League of Legends analytics and participant monitoring device known as Blitz:

@JakeSucky Y'all actually neglect that TSM owns Blitz…

One other consumer speculated that the wording of TSM’s handle recommended that the group was in search of a brand new investor:

@JakeSucky It feels like they're attempting to sound like a superb firm for a brand new investor

Listed here are some extra related fan feedback from Twitter:

@JakeSucky They're an incredible org and doing many issues proper, however are they actually worthwhile? I don't assume any org is rn

@JakeSucky In fact they're worthwhile, Most individuals do not even Know TSM founder Owns Swift Leisure, Which owns ICON Company and Blitz App. It is simply separate from TSM to keep away from Battle of Curiosity.

@JakeSucky I dont understand how folks obtained it of their heads that TSM was abruptly going to be in bother with the naming rights deal gone. Sure its a blow to financials however no the place close to sufficient of 1 to place one of many largest Esports Orgs in any form of hazard.

For context, FTX is a cryptocurrency buying and selling and trade platform that has been making headlines for the previous few days.

The cryptocurrency trade firm filed for Chapter 11 Proceedings of chapter on November 11, 2022:

Press Launch: Clarification on Sure Entities Not Included in Chapter 11 Filings.

Aside from being the title sponsor of Group SoloMid, FTX was additionally a serious sponsor of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formulation 1 group. After the cryptocurrency platform filed for chapter, the German racing group eliminated all FTX branding from their F1 vehicles.



