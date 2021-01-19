We already know why Kim Cattrall won’t be joining the new series of “Sex and the City”.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) are back to tell a new “Sex and the City” story. HBO has revived this iconic universe for a new ten-minute, half-hour miniseries titled “And Just Like That …”.

The recordings should start in the spring and there is no release date yet. Nothing is known about the story yet – but it should focus on a new phase in these friends’ lives and their romantic adventures in New York. The big news is that Kim Cattrall won’t be returning as Samantha Jones – and it is not yet known how the narrative will justify her absence.

Kim Cattrall’s decision not to participate comes as no surprise, however. For a number of years there has been talk of the strained relationship that has existed between Sarah Jessica Parker and Cattrall since the time of the series, which debuted in 1998.

Kim Cattrall preferred not to respond directly to the announcement of a new series of “Sex and the City”, but liked a fan tweet about it. “I absolutely love ‘Sex and the City’ and while I’m sad that Samantha isn’t coming back, I applaud you for doing what is best for you and I think it’s a great example of how you feel about them put first. Very good Kim Cattrall, ”wrote the fan.

Over the years, and especially after the planned third film of “Sex and the City”, which was never made due to the decision of Kim Cattrall, there has been much speculation about which actresses could take their place and play Samantha. Cattrall himself gave some ideas and was not hurt by the idea – but that shouldn’t be happening.

In a conversation on Adam’s Apple Channel, Sarah Jessica Parker assured that no one wants to add another fourth character to the new series. “We’re going to have New York as the fourth character,” said the actress. “It is presented as a very interesting element that we are excited about,” he said.

“Samantha is not part of this story. But it will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do, ”said Sarah Jessica Parker.

The start of the rivalry

According to a book by Clifford Streit, the real inspiration for the character Stanford Blatch, Cattrall was “a natural comedian who stole the scenes in the best possible way – the camera naturally attracted her,” reports the New York Post. It started to undermine the ego on set.

Suddenly, groups formed behind the scenes of the recordings. Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon had known each other since childhood and grabbed Kristin Davis. Cattrall will have been left alone, only with the assistance of producer Darren Star, who would eventually leave the series in season two, replaced by a friend of Parker’s, Michael Patrick King.

The rivalry was so evident that the three coworkers rented a house for themselves during a week’s recording outside of New York. Officially, HBO announced that Cattrall was alone in a house because she was the only married woman. In reality, the differences between the actresses were almost incompatible.

Since the second season, Parker was not only an actress and protagonist, but also an executive producer – which led to an additional fee of around 300,000 euros per episode.

After six years, O Sexo ea Cidade was nearing its end, amid dozen of reports that were responsible for the tension behind the scenes. It has been said that the actress who plays Samantha was responsible for publicizing an alleged Nixon abortion in the press. Cattrall was officially the underdog, away from everyone and everything. “Not even the makeup people spoke to him,” said a source.

At the 2004 Emmy ceremony, after the final episodes of “O Sexo ea Cidade” aired, a small detail caught fans’ attention. In the audience, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker sat next to each other. Kim Cattrall sat far away, separated from the castmates. The distance did not go unnoticed and sparked rumors of an internal conflict.

The tensions come from a long time ago.

Cattrall addressed the rumors publicly: “Are we best friends? We are professional actresses. We have our independent life. “

It was only after the final episode aired that the actress was able to talk about the end of the series and how the actresses’ salary requirements prevented a seventh season from being produced. “I felt that after six years it was time for all of us to take part in the ‘Sex and the City’ wins. When they showed they weren’t about to, I realized it was time to move on, “revealed the Friday Night with Jonathan Ross program.

Lazy peace

A return is unlikely four years later. Although the atmosphere behind the scenes was known to be tense, the actresses always tried to convey an image of peace. And so, reluctantly, Cattrall returned to the group to pick up the 2008 film.

The movie Sex and the City was a huge box office hit. Hollywood was just like himself and started warming up the machine for a sequel. Cattrall became the cog in the transmission again.

Sources close to the actress at the time indicated that reluctance to return to a second film was again related to the pay gap between Jessica Parker and the other protagonists. There were rumors in the press about Cattrall’s “diva behavior”.

The agreement would eventually be signed and the sequel published in 2010. It was only at the time of the recording that Parker and Cattrall didn’t speak at all, New York Magazine revealed in 2009. “That made it extremely uncomfortable for everyone on the set,” they described at the time.

In the interviews, Sarah Jessica Parker calmed the mood and assured that there were no internal conflicts. “I love the [Kim]. Without her I would not have made the film, “he announced in 2009 to” Elle “.

Cattrall also tried to divert attention when it revealed in 2010 that all the rumors were false. “I think Sarah is right: people don’t want to believe that we can get along. You have invested too much in the idea of ​​these two strong women fighting each other. That makes everything more interesting, ”he told The Daily Mail.

Six years later, Hollywood was ready to attack the Sex and the City gold mine again. With an argument prepared, rumors of the return circulated until Jessica Parker decided to confirm intentions but put an end to the expectation at the same time.

“It is disappointing that we are unable to tell the story and live this experience, especially for fans who have interfered so much with requests for a new film,” he announced in 2017.

The manifestation of sadness has roused the tabloids again, ultimately citing anonymous sources some claiming to be from the rest of the cast to imply that it is Cattral’s fault and “excessive demands”.

“The only requirement I made was that I didn’t want to do a third film. And that was in 2016, ”Cattrall replied immediately on Twitter. In an interview with Piers Morgan, he returned to the prosecution, where he dismissed all charges.

“I never asked for more money. I never asked about other projects. To see myself as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous. It has nothing to do with money, with more scenes, with none of that. This is a very clear decision, a decision I made about my life to end one chapter and start another, ”he explained.

She knew about Sarah Jessica Parker: “We were never friends. We were colleagues and I think this is healthy because we had clearly defined professional and personal lines. “What about backstage problems? “[A Sarah] I could have been kinder, ”he concluded.

The public struggle

Cattrall’s confession sparked the fuse that once and for all confirmed rumors of a heated rivalry between Sarah Jessica Parker. It was only now that the battle had left the dark behind the scenes corridors and reached social networks that didn’t exist when the four became television favorite friends.

In light of Cattrall’s comments, Parker revealed he was “heartbroken”. “This week everything was very sad. So I don’t remember our experience. It’s very sad, but I believe that this unique experience created bonds that will always connect us. It was a work experience that became personal. I hope it dwarfs a lot of the things that have been said recently, ”he admitted.

That same year, Cattrall’s brother passed away and on social media the actress thanked everyone who sent condolences. Among them was Parker, who left a supportive comment on his former colleague’s Instagram. He did it all over again on television, on two separate occasions.

“If someone in your life, whether you are in contact with them or not, is suffering for any reason, it is involuntary that you want to offer condolences or express your sadness or simply tell them that you are thinking of them”, he said.

The news was not well received and the delicacies were definitely thrown away. Cattrall didn’t even wait for the right opportunity. He took his cell phone, opened Instagram and shot mercilessly.

“My mom asked me today, ‘When is this Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, going to leave you alone?’ Your insistence on reaching me is a painful reminder of how cruel you have been and are. Let me make this very clear in case you haven’t figured it out already. You are not from my family. You are not my friend. So I am writing you one last time so that you stop researching this tragedy to make your fame as a cute girl famous, ”he wrote.

The message was cleared once and for all through hidden clashes in favor of the success of the various projects. And given that final admission, Parker had no choice but to give his version of the facts.

“I never responded to the conversation between Kim and Piers Morgan in which she said painful things about me. I can’t think of anyone other than Kim in this role. There never was a war; it was all done because I never answered. And I won’t answer because she said what she had to say and that’s her right. “