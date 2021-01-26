We already know who will be the protagonist of the new series of “Vikings” on Netflix

It’s the actor Sam Corlett, star of “The Creepy Adventures of Sabrina”. There is no release date yet.

The series ended in Portugal this year.

After the “Vikings” conquered the public on the History Channel, they prepare to invade Netflix. The streaming platform had already announced in 2019 that it would produce a spin-off. Now new details have been released, although there is no release date yet.

Actor Sam Corlett, star of “Sabrina’s Scary Adventures”, will be the protagonist when he plays Leif Eriksson. He is a strong seaman who grew up on the shores of the world that until then were known from the point of view of these European peoples.

It will be called “Vikings: Valhalla” and “conclude and dramatize the adventures of the most famous Vikings of all time”. Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Harada and William the Conqueror will be some of the characters in this new production, the story of which will take place approximately 100 years after the events of the original series.

The cast also includes Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Bradley Freegard, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, Asbjørn Krogh Nissen and Caroline Henderson.

Most of the team that produced “Vikings” will be part of this project, although the new showrunner is Jeb Stuart. The recordings should take place in Ireland again. The second half of the series’ final season premiered on Portuguese television on TVCine channels in January.

