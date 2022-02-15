We already know who will be the presenters of the Oscars this year

Instead of just one person, three will be responsible for entertaining during the ceremony.

The names of those responsible for hosting the film industry’s main ceremony and award ceremony have just been announced: the Oscars. According to the publication Deadline, comedians Amy Schummer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will be entertaining at the first major event in three years without a master of ceremonies.

According to the news site, the official confirmation is expected to take place on February 15 on ABC’s Good Morning America morning show. This channel will also be in charge of broadcasting the event that will award the best of the seventh art on March 27th. As usual, it will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA.

In 2021, the Oscar show became the least watched of all time. This year is not expected to take place as it marks the return of the ceremony in the format we are used to before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the Ómicron variant persists in the United States of America, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed that it will not restrict access for unvaccinated individuals. The only requirement you place on all participants is that they submit a test with a negative result. In addition, the use of masks may still be required as their use is mandatory in the state of California, where the event is being held, in large indoor gatherings of people.

