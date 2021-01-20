We already know when the new series from the creators of “La Casa de Papel” and “White Lines” will come out.

“Sky Rojo” also has a trailer – soon on Netflix. It’s a story that revolves around three prostitutes.

Have you heard of “Sky Rojo”? It is the next project of the Spanish writer Álex Pina (the creator of “La Casa de Papel”, “White Lines” and “Vis a Vis”) for Netflix. The trailer and release date were released this Wednesday, January 20th. The eight-episode production will appear on the platform on March 19.

“Sky Rojo” tells the story of three prostitutes who flee the brothel they lived in after leaving their badly injured pimp – and who will need a wheelchair for the rest of their lives. The trio – consisting of a Spaniard, a Colombian and a Brazilian – begins a difficult escape after several crimes.

You can’t ask the police for help and you have a dangerous group of gangsters looking for you. They have only two chances: to keep fleeing or attack their pursuers while seeking revenge. In addition to the usual charismatic characters and moral dilemmas, a tale of adrenaline and persecution is promised.

The cast includes names like Lali Espposto, Verónica Sánchez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Yany Prado, Asier Etxeandia, and Enric Auquer.