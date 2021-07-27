We already know when Cruella will be available to everyone at Disney +

The film, starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, was a hit both in theaters and on the streaming platform.

Emma Stone plays the famous villain.

It’s been two months since “Cruella” premiered in theaters and on Disney +, where anyone who pays an additional fee can watch the film from the comfort of their home. Now is the time for the Emma Stone and Emma Thompson project to reach all Disney + subscribers. The opening of the film in the catalog of the streaming platform is planned for August 27th.

“Cruella” is the genesis of one of Disney’s most famous and stylish villains. The story takes place in London in the 1970s. Estella is a young orphan with a great passion and talent for fashion. After losing her mother as a child, the character joins two young thieves who instantly fall in love with her evil streak. Together they grow up robbing the townspeople, each plan being more ingenious and intelligent than the previous one and often resorting to disguises created by Estella.

One day, this character’s fashion talent draws the attention of the top name in the industry: Baroness von Hellman, a chic and creepy woman. Both have a love-hate relationship that, after an unexpected reveal, turns into a relationship of sheer hostility that leads Estella to embrace her alter ego (Cruella), ultimately allowing terror and originality to rule the Baroness’s main rivals.

In addition to Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, there are guest appearances by Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, John McCrea and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. “Cruella” was directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by Glenn Close (the original Cruella), Andrew Gunn, Aline Brosh McKenna and Marc Platt. Read NiT’s interview with the director and find out what is already known about a possible sequel.