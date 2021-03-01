We already know what day the new Ljubomir Stanisic program will debut on SIC

“Hell’s Kitchen” will start at the beginning of March, the TV station confirmed this Sunday, February 28th.

Make an appointment on the agenda: March 14th. This is the day the premiere of SIC “Hell’s Kitchen”, the program with which Ljubomir Stanisic will debut on the channel, will be released. The announcement was made this Sunday, February 28, by SIC itself through a publication on its Instagram account.

“Attention! ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Portugal opens on the 14th. You can now write the date on your calendar. Chef Ljubomir Stanisic will change his Sunday evenings at SIC,” read the publication published this morning.

In the original British format, two teams fight for a place as a chef in a restaurant. During the episodes, participants will be eliminated one at a time until there is only the winner left.